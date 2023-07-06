Artist Jo Di Bona and two-time obstacle course world champion Anouk Garnier have become the latest two ambassadors of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics volunteering programme.

Paris 2024 received more than 300,000 applications for 45,000 positions, of which 30,000 are expected to be required for the Olympics and 15,000 for the Paralympics.

French wheelchair tennis player Charlotte Fairbank and men's handball coach Guillaume Gille, a two-time Olympic champion, had already been announced as ambassadors for the programme.

Six ambassadors in total are expected to be signed up by Paris 2024 to share their experiences and motivations from the training phase until the end of the Games.

Saint-Denis-born Di Bona offers a "bridge between art and sport", having garnered a reputation for his blend of street art and pop art.

"I am extremely proud to be an ambassador for the Paris 2024 Games volunteer programme because the values of sport are very similar to the values that I find in my work as an artist - discipline, sharing, respect, fairness, equality, inclusion and of course teamwork," he said.

"All together we can do incredible things and I look forward to sharing these strong moments of collective creation with these 45,000 volunteers."

Garnier is a two-time obstacle course racing world champion who now serves as a sports and mental coach.

She is set to provide expertise through physical and mental coaching videos to volunteers.

Paris 2024 is seeking 45,000 volunteers for the Olympics and Paralympics ©Getty Images

"I look forward to being able to share my coaching expertise so that the volunteers have optimal preparation, and that they fulfil their mission successfully," Garnier said.

"I also want to give them my champion tips for having the best possible attitude and the right state of mind because it is through them that the athletes and the public will experience the Games and it is a great responsibility."

Volunteer tasks at Paris 2024 are set to include welcoming and guiding spectators and accredited people, assisting sporting delegations, accompanying athletes to competition venues and press operations, transporting accredited people, supporting timekeeping activities, participating in the distribution of equipment and providing medical assistance.

It emerged in April people were being encouraged to enrol as volunteers before demanding that they should be paid, simply refusing to turn up or working slowly, but Paris 2024 insisted all would be "subject to a prior administrative investigation by the authorised state service".

Successful applicants are expected to be notified in September and October this year.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are set to be the first edition of the event to take place in the French capital for 100 years, and are scheduled for July 26 to August 11.

The Paralympics are due to follow from August 28 to September 8 next year.