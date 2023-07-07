The theme has been announced for this year’s International University Sports Federation (FISU) World Conference due to be held during the Summer World University Games in Chengdu later this month.

“University Sports: Embracing a Colourful World” is set to be the topic for discussion on July 29 until 31 at the World Conference to take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Wenjiang in the Chinese city and be hosted by the Chengdu Sports University.

The FISU World Conference which will start the day after the Opening Ceremony at Chengdu 2021, will provide a platform from which scientific papers can be presented and discussed thus aiming to grow and develop global university sport.

Konstantinos Georgiadis, Dean of the International Olympic Academy, will be among the keynote speakers at the FISU World Conference ©YouTube

Areas due to be explored include "Sports and a better city", "Health in an interactive life", "Technology for a smarter future" and "Culture in a more inclusive world".

There is expected to be a wide range of speakers including David Grevemberg, the chief innovation and partnerships officer with the Centre for Sport and Human Rights and the former chief executive of the Commonwealth Games Federation.

He is due to be joined by Gudrun Doll Tepper, a professor at Free University of Berlin and chair of the Germany Olympic Academy, Konstantinos Georgiadis, Dean of the International Olympic Academy, and Bastien Presset, a researcher at the University of Lausanne and King’s College London.

FISU Education Committee member Zhong Bingshu will be among the Chinese presenters at the event in Chengdu ©Chinese Athletic Association

Local speakers will include Zhong Bingshu, the former President and professor at Capital University of Physical Education and Sports and vice-president of Federation of University Sport China and a member of the FISU Education Committee, and Chen Junshi, an advisor at the China National Center for Food Safety Risk Assessment.

All accredited participants at Chengdu 2021 are welcome to join the FISU World Conference on site with no additional registration.

The keynote sessions will be available in livestreaming.