Ernest Danso has been appointed as the home country’s Chef de Mission for next year’s re-arranged African Games in Ghana as they seek their best performance at the event for more than 50 years, it has been announced.

Danso, President of the Ghana Baseball and Softball Federation, will be assisted by Mohammed Mahadi and Jeffrey Owusu as Deputy Chef de Missions following their appointments by Ghana’s Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Mahadi is President of the Ghana Fencing Association and Owusu the director of sports at the National Sports Authority.

"Mr Danso’s appointment was made through a consultative agreement between all stakeholders to help execute the overall leadership role to the Ghanaian contingent at the event and provide organisational leadership for the selection, preparation and participation of Team Ghana for the Games," the Ministry of Youth and Sports said in a statement.

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports wishes to congratulate them on their appointment, encourages all stakeholders to provide them with the necessary support, while expecting the best from their expertise in organising and managing Team Ghana throughout the Games."

Jefffrey Owusu, left and Mohammed Mahadi, right, have been appointed as Ghana's Deputy Chef de Missions ©LindkedIn and Facebook

The Games, which were initially scheduled for this year, had to be postponed due to the economic pressures, delays in preparations, and disputes among key stakeholders.

They have now been re-arranged next year and are due to take place between March 8 and 23.

Ghana will be hoping to beat their performance at the last African Games, held in Rabat in Morocco, where they finished 13th in the final medals table with two gold, two silver and nine bronze.

Ghana’s victories came in the men’s 4x100 metres relay and courtesy of Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah in the women’s high jump.

High jumper Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah won one of Ghana's two gold medals at the last African Games in Rabat in 2019 ©GOC

At the Games before that in 2015, held in Brazzaville in the Republic of the Congo, Ghana also won two gold medals, along with nine silver and eight bronze.

Ghana’s best performance at the African Games was at Lagos 1973 when they finished fifth in the medals table with seven gold, seven silver and 13 bronze.

There is due to be 24 sports on the programme at Ghana next year, with 53 countries expected to compete.