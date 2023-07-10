The first test event for next year's Olympic Games has begun with an international sailing competition in the southern French city of Marseille.

This features competition in all 10 Olympic disciplines from the Roucas Blanc Marina, and aims to ensure the venue is operational and there are no issues with technical, medical and safety devices in the Mediterranean Sea.

A technical report is set to be produced after its conclusion on Sunday (July 16) to identify any improvements required for next year's Games.

A total of 348 athletes from 55 countries are due to compete during the eight days of test event which began yesterday, just 18 more participants than the 330 set to feature in sailing during Paris 2024.

The test not event is not a complete carbon copy of what is expected during Paris 2024 as there is no television broadcasting or ticket sales, but sailing technical delegate Richard Navarro believes it will be a useful exercise for rectifying any issues in good time.

"The event is specifically organised to identify potential issues, as we have one year to implement necessary changes," Navarro said.

"Paris 2024 is 95 per cent ready on the water and over 80 per cent complete on land, surpassing previous editions of the Games."

Cédric Dufoix, the senior manager for Paris 2024 sites in Marseille and Nice on the south coast of France, added the test event provides an opportunity for more nations to test the sailing waters than would otherwise be able to do so.

"The test event allows countries that cannot afford to be here full time to sail for at least a few days, in real conditions, before the main event," Dufoix told French newspaper Le Monde.

Some nations, including the United States, are using the test event as a selection event for the Olympics.

The test event has required a perimeter exclusion zone to be established, and members of the Nageurs du Prado Collective group staged a protest on Saturday (July 8) against the plans for staging sailing during Paris 2024.

The group claims the plans for Paris 2024 has required some beaches in Marseille to be closed to allow competition to be staged, and wants formula kite events, a high-speed form of sailing set for its Olympic debut at Paris 2024, to be moved to an alternative venue in Hyères or on Serre-Ponçon Lake.

It has claimed the closure of Marseille's southern harbour for all water-based activities during the test event and Paris 2024 is "an excessive undertaking".

The protest included banners which read "no to the closure of beaches for Paris 2024 sailing Olympics in Marseille", and "Marseille is not a kite foil spot".

Protests marked the start of the sailing test event in Marseille over claims that the amount of closures for the Olympics is "excessive" ©Nageurs du Prado Collective

Dufoix defended the sailing plans for the Games.

"Organising the Olympics in Marseille means having to squeeze in a little for a few days," Dufoix told Le Monde.

"For example, the shuttle that we like very much and which runs between the Old Port and Pointe-Rouge will not be able to carry out its usual circuit for a few days, and the cruise ships will also be deviated a little, but we use a small 10 per cent of Marseille beaches, and everyone is starting to integrate these issues which will not last very long."

The Roucas Blanc Marina is also due to welcome the Olympic Torch Relay to France after its arrival from Piraeus in Greece aboard the sailing ship Belem on May 8 next year.

The sailing programme at Paris 2024 has featured several changes aiming at ensuring gender equity.

The men's Finn class has been dropped and the separate 470 events merged into a mixed competition.

Formula kite has been added as a men's and women's event and men's and women's RS:X replaced by IQFoil.

Men's Laser, women's Laser Radial, men's 49er, women's 49erFX and mixed Nacra 17 remain on the programme.

The local Nageurs du Prado Collective group wants Formula Kite events to be moved from Marseille to reduce the impact of Paris 2024 sailing events on other water-based activities in the city ©Getty Images

Sailing at the Olympics is scheduled for July 28 to August 8 next year.

Para sailing is set to be absent from the Paralympics for the second consecutive Games, a decision which World Sailing claimed in 2018 it was "shocked and disappointed" by.

Other test events operated by Paris 2024 are scheduled in triathlon in Paris from August 17 to 20 and mountain bike in Élancourt on September 24 this year.

Seven test events are due to be operated by International or National Federations this year, including the Canoe Slalom World Cup Finals at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium from October 5 to 8, with behind-closed-doors operational tests planned at eight venues by Paris 2024.

The first of these operational tests is set to be held this month at Roland-Garros Stadium to practice the transition from tennis to boxing due to be required during Paris 2024.

The programme of test events is due to continue through to June next year.