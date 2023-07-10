Pakistan set to host first FIH event for 20 years with Paris 2024 hockey qualifier

China, Pakistan, and Spain are due to host the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Olympic Qualification Tournaments from January 13 to 21 next year.

Valencia in Spain is staging one men's competition and one women's while the Pakistani city of Lahore hosts the other men's event.

Changzhou in China is due to hold the other women's tournament, with each event set to consist of eight teams for a total of 16 per gender.

In the women's tournaments, the most places go to European teams with eight while Asia, the Americas, and Oceania have four, three, and one spot respectively.

Africa will not be represented by a women's side, but does have its own qualifier event set to take place in Johannesburg from October 29 to November 5.

Valencia is due to host an FIH Olympic Qualifier Tournament for the third consecutive edition of the Games ©Getty Images

The continent will feature in the men's tournaments with one place putting it on par with Oceania.

Europe's seven once again makes it the most populous ahead of Asia on five and the Americas with two.

The top three sides in each of the tournaments will then qualify for one of the 12 spots in the Paris 2024 men's and women's competitions.

They will join host nation France as well as winners of each of the continental championships which run from August to November this year.

It is the first time that Pakistan has hosted an event since the Champions Trophy in 2004, with President Tayyab Ikram, who is from the country, thought to be central in the decision.

Pakistan is set to host an FIH event for the first time since 2004 with its Paris 2024 Olympic Qualification Tournament ©Getty Images

"Pakistani hockey fans have been deprived of seeing international hockey stars at home for 20 years now and the FIH Olympic qualifiers will no doubt boost the sport in Pakistan again," said FIH secretary general Haider Hussain, as reported by The Times of India.

"We are happy many countries supported our stance that if international hockey returns to Pakistan it will help boost the game again in the country."

Valencia held tournaments for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, while China's 2010 Asian Games hosting in Guangzhou served as a qualifier for London 2012.

The Paris 2024 hockey events are scheduled to take place at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir from July 27 to August 9.

Belgium and The Netherlands will be looking to retain their respective men's and women's titles from Tokyo 2020.