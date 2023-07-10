Rowing Australia has appointed Olympian Sarah Cook as its new chief executive, they have announced.

The 38-year-old from Queensland is currently Rowing Australia"s chief operating officer will take over as head of the organisation at the end of this month from Ian Robson, who is leaving after five-and-a-half years to take up a new opportunity.

Cook represented Australia at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing in the coxless pairs, finishing 10th, and London 2012, where he competed in the eight that crossed the line in sixth place.

She won medals at two World Championships, a bronze at the eight at Eton in 2006 and bronze in four at Lake Karapiro in 2010.

Cook has also represented Australia in sailing, including competing at the 2013 World Championships.

She is currently Continental representative for Oceania on the World Rowing Council and a steward of the Henley Royal Regatta.

Rowing Australia President Rob Scott announced Cook’s appointment after considering internal and external candidates for the role.

She had joined the Canberra-based Rowing Australia in 2021.

Sarah Cook represented Australia at two Olympic Games, including London 2012 ©Getty Images

"Sarah has the drive and passion required to lead the sport of rowing over the important decade in the lead up to the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games," Scott said.

"Sarah understands the importance of building alignment across all areas of our sport, from clubs, schools, states, our elite and development programs and new formats such as Indoor and Coastal.

"Sarah’s experience and reputation in World Rowing, together with the perspectives she will bring from other sports, will be invaluable for Rowing Australia."

Before joining Rowing Australia, Cook worked as the high-performance operations manager at Australian Sailing.

The University of Canberra graduate has also served as a non-executive director on the Board of Baseball Australia and is an inaugural Member of the National Sports Tribunal.

"I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead Rowing Australia, a sport I have been involved with for more than two decades as an athlete, coach and administrator at club, school, state, national and international level," Cook said.

"I thank the Board of Rowing Australia and wider rowing community for their ongoing support as I step into this role."

Australia finished second in the Olympic rowing medals table at Tokyo 2020 with two golds, including in the men's four ©Getty Images

Rowing is one of Australia’s most successful Olympic sports.

They have won a total of 44 medals in the sport, including 13 gold.

At Tokyo 2020, they finished second in the rowing medals table behind New Zealand with four medals, including golds in the men and women’s four.

"It is an exciting time as we head down the Green and Gold Runway towards a home Olympics and Paralympics in Brisbane in 2032," said Scott.

"I look forward to working collaboratively with our states, community, and partners to drive our sport forward to an exciting future."