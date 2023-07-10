World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue has claimed this month's Grand Prix Challenge in Muju can serve as a "gateway for the new taekwondo stars".

The first World Taekwondo Grand Prix Challenge was held in the South Korean city last year at the Taekwondowon aiming to offer a pathway for athletes hoping to break through on the international stage.

Muju is also due to host this year's Grand Prix Challenge, which is graded at G1 level, with approximately 100 athletes placed below 70th on the world rankings due to compete from 18 countries, plus one refugee team athlete.

The finalists in each of the four weight categories for both genders are set to earn a place on the G6-level Grand Prix in the Chinese city of Taiyuan from October 10 to 12.

Choue hopes the Grand Prix Challenge in Muju can offer a chance for athletes to replicate the success of South Korea's Park Tae-joon, who won men's under-58 kilograms gold before going on to repeat the feat at the Grand Prix in Manchester last year and at the World Taekwondo Championships in Baku last month at under-54kg.

Park Tae-joon of South Korea, right, triumphed at last year's World Taekwondo Grand Prix Challenge and went on to win a World Championships gold in Baku ©World Taekwondo

"The Grand Prix Challenge is a gateway for new taekwondo stars," the South Korean official said.

"We saw that in action last year at the inaugural edition and in just 12 months athletes like Tae-joon Park have established themselves as among the very best in our sport, achieving excellent results in various world competitions.

"Without the Grand Prix Challenge it could have taken many years for these stars to be discovered.

"We are looking forward to seeing new athletes come to the fore again in Muju Taekwondowon this week."

South Korea's Seo Geon-woo also won gold at men's under-80kg in Muju last year and went on to achieve the same in Manchester, while China's Guo Qing followed a women's under-49kg silver at the Challenge event with a bronze at the Manchester Grand Prix and silver at last year's World Championships in Guadalajara.

The Grand Prix Challenge is due to run from Saturday (July 15) until Monday (July 17).