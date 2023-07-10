The rapper 50 Cent has claimed 2028 Olympics and Paralympics host city Los Angeles is "finished" because of the reinstatement of a so-called zero-bail policy.

First introduced temporarily across the state of California during the COVID-19 pandemic to limit overcrowding in jails, Los Angeles County initially extended its policy until July 1 last year.

In May, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Lawrence Riff issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting the County Sheriff's Department and City of Los Angeles Police Department from requiring cash bail for the release of people who have committed misdemeanours or non-violent crimes.

Those arrested for sexual offenses, domestic violence and offenses involving weapons remain exempt from the zero-bail policy, and those with repeat offenses while on bail can also be subject to a cash payment.

Los Angeles is due to host the Olympic Games for the third time in 2028 ©Getty Images

Supporters of this policy say cash bail favours the wealthy who can afford to pay for their release, while critics claim it negatively impacts on public safety.

New York City-born 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, has criticised the zero-bail policy in Los Angeles.

"LA is finished - watch how bad it gets out there," he wrote on Instagram.

A report in May revealed overall violent crime in Los Angeles had dropped in the first few months of 2023.

Los Angeles is set to stage the Olympics for the third time in 2028, following on from the 1932 and 1984 editions, and the Paralympics for the first time.