Wildcard Elina Svitolina shocked top seed Iga Świątek to reach the semi-finals of the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Ukrainian Svitolina, the Olympics singles bronze medallist in Tokyo, has enjoyed a wonderful return to the sport since taking a break last year to give birth to her first child.

After reaching the French Open quarter-finals she went one better on the grass courts of the All England Lawn Tennis Club as she knocked out one of the favourites for the women’s title.

Svitolina was broken in her opening service game however Świątek suffered an unexpected wobble when attempting to serve the first set out at 5-4, allowing her opponent to break her twice and claim it 7-5.

A see-saw second set saw the players exchange breaks twice, before a second set tie-break which Świątek went behind in, before clawing her way back and forcing a decider when Svitolina overhit a forehand.

The errors started to flow from Świątek’s forehand in the decider, as she went a double break down, with Svitolina holding her nerve to serve out the match 6-2 and continue an unexpected and crowd-pleasing run at the third Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year.

There was also an upset in the other women’s quarter-final today, with fourth seed Jessica Pegula of the United States losing in three sets to world number 42 Markéta Vondroušová of the Czech Republic.

Vondroušová, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics silver medallist and 2019 French Open runner-up, took the opening set 6-4.

Pegula, who has reached the quarter-finals at all four Grand Slams but never advanced past this stage, took the second 6-2 to level the contest.

Novak Djokovic reached the semi-finals as he continues his bid for an eighth Wimbledon men's singles title ©Getty Images

Pegula led 3-1 in the decider when play was interrupted to allow the roof on Court One to be closed, due to an imminent rain shower.

Although the American extended her lead to 4-1 upon the resumption, Vondroušová then won five games in a row to turn the contest on its head and take set three 6-4.

In the men’s singles quarter-finals, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, the second seed, continued his bid for an eighth Wimbledon men’s title defeating neutral Andrey Rublev in four sets.

Rublev claimed a late break to take set one 6-4, before Djokovic stepped up a gear racing through the second set 6-1.

Djokovic went a break up in set three, before serving the set out in an epic game that lasted more than ten minutes, which he won on a fifth set point.

Djokovic then showed his champion quality to take command of the match as he won the fourth set 6-3.

Eighth seed Jannik Sinner of Italy was also a winner today, beating neutral athlete Roman Safiullin, the world number 92, in four sets.

A single break was enough for Sinner to take the opener 6-4, before the Italian squandered a 3-1 lead in the second, with Safiullin winning five straight games to take it 6-3.

Sinner regained control of the contest in set three, winning the next two sets by a 6-2 scoreline to seal a semi-final spot.

The remaining men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals are scheduled to take place tomorrow.