Tokyo is home to surfing's latest technological development as the Daikanyama Aqualab company has created a facility where athletes can practice their paddling technique.

Users lie on top of their board in a pool that has water flowing from an opening in front of the surfer.

They can then train to maintain their balance through paddling which mimics the action of swimming out to sea.

The Aqualab also features a screen that displays a variety of stats relating to the current of the water.

Professional surfer Daiki Tanaka tested out the equipment in the Japanese capital.

It is the first foray into surfing technology from the company which mainly develops equipment for swimming and walking.

It is run with the help of four-time Olympic swimming champion Kosuke Kitajima.

Surfing is experiencing multiple technological advancements, with the most impressive aiming at bringing the sport to a wider audience.

The Wave, near Bristol in Britain, has taken surfing inland in its countryside setting.

The facility produces waves using technology that can generate up to 1,000 high-quality waves per hour.

They range from 1.7 feet to almost 6.5 feet in height every eight to 10 seconds.

Other innovations have also seen surfers able to wear equipment that can track health and wellness while on the water.

Modom invented a shark-repelling leg leash that can help to keep surfers safer.