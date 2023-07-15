The International Cycling Union (UCI) is set on Monday (July 17) to formally implement a ban on transgender women who transitioned after going through male puberty competing in women's events.

The ruling was adapted by the governing body's Management Committee following a seminar on participation conditions for transgender athletes.

Consultation with trans athletes, cisgender athletes, representatives of sporting institutes, and stakeholders from the scientific, legal and human field were all held.

It is a blanket ban from all UCI calendar events in all categories across the organisation's 11 disciplines.

UCI President David Lappartient states the ruling was made due to a guarantee of "equal opportunities for all competitors in cycling competitions" ©Getty Images

"First of all, the UCI would like to reaffirm that cycling – as a competitive sport, leisure activity or means of transport – is open to everyone, including transgender people, whom we encourage like everyone else to take part in our sport," said UCI President David Lappartient.

"I would also like to reaffirm that the UCI fully respects and supports the right of individuals to choose the sex that corresponds to their gender identity, whatever sex they were assigned at birth.

"However, it has a duty to guarantee, above all, equal opportunities for all competitors in cycling competitions.

"It is this imperative that led the UCI to conclude that, given the current state of scientific knowledge does not guarantee such equality of opportunity between transgender female athletes and cisgender female participants, it was not possible, as a precautionary measure, to authorise the former to race in the female categories."

The UCI Management Committee ultimately decided on the ban due to scientific research taken.

It claims that at least two years of gender-affirming hormone therapy with a target plasma testosterone concentration of 2.5nmol/litre is not sufficient to completely eliminate benefits.

"Given the current state of scientific knowledge, it is also impossible to rule out the possibility that biomechanical factors such as the shape and arrangement of the bones in their limbs may constitute a lasting advantage for female transgender athletes," read a UCI statement.

The UCI claims that the ban could be reversed in the future if scientific advancements show testosterone is not impactful as studies show today ©Getty Images

The UCI has stated that the ruling could change in the future as scientific knowledge evolves.

As a result, it is beginning discussions with other members of the international sporting movement on the co-financing of a research programme.

The programme would be aimed at studying changes in the physical performance of highly-trained athletes undergoing transitional hormone treatment.