Public support for Paris 2024 drops sharply as concerns rise over cost, survey reveals

Public support for next year’s Olympics and Paralympics in Paris has nosedived in recent months as concerns increase over the cost of the Games, a new survey has found.

This Wednesday (July 26) will mark exactly one year to go until the Games are due to open in the French capital but results from a poll reveal that support among French citizens is dwindling.

The online survey conducted over two days by research company Odoxa has discovered that 59 per cent of respondents approve of the organisation of the Games.

However, a graph shown by Odoxa demonstrates that support has dropped by 17 per cent since September 2021 and plummeted by 10 per cent in the space of just four months.

The poll also revealed that 68 per cent of people surveyed were concerned about the cost of the Olympics and Paralympics.

It is estimated that Paris 2024’s operating budget for the Games will rise by 10 per cent to €4.4 billion (£3.8 billion/$4.5 billion), partly due to the impact of inflation.

A survey has found that public support for the Olympics and Paralympics in Paris 2024 has dipped sharply in the past four months ©Odoxa

Last month, the French Court of Auditors raised concerns over the planned level of expenditure for staging the Games after ruling that "many uncertainties and risk remain".

The survey also highlighted other areas of concern among the public with 65 per cent saying the environmental impact, 64 per cent pointing to transport and 63 per cent focusing on security.

Support for the holding of the Opening Ceremony along the River Seine has also dropped by five per cent to 56 per cent in the past four months, according to Odoxa.

A total of 1,005 people aged 18 and over, including 598 sports fans, responded to the survey on Paris 2024 that was conducted on July 20 and 21.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet has recently insisted that the Games remain "on track" despite being hit by a spate of raids last month ©Getty Images

The results of the survey come a little over a month since Paris 2024 was hit by a series of raids by French authorities over suspicion of corruption.

Searches were carried out at the Paris 2024 headquarters on June 20 in a bid to find information that could corroborate suspicions of favouritism, conflict of interest and misuse of funds.

Solideo which is responsible for the Games' building works, and sports consulting agency Keneo were also raided by French anti-corruption authorities, as well as the homes of Paris 2024 director general Etienne Thobois and executive director of Games operations Edouard Donnelly.

It is part of an investigation into contracts awarded for the Games, opened in 2017 by the National Financial Prosecutor's Office and entrusted to the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption and Financial and Tax Offenses.

Speaking last week, Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet stressed that the Games remained "on track" and said he stood by all the decisions taken thus far.

The Paris 2024 Olympics are due to run from July 26 to August 11, with the Paralympics scheduled from August 28 to September 8.

