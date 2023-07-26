An entertainment and data technology firm has predicted the United States to top the medals table at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Nielsen's Gracenote came up with table with data from major events since the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The analysis did not feature Russian or Belarusian athletes, with the two countries only recently making a return - in some sports - to international competitions in a neutral capacity.

"With competitors from Russia and Belarus being banned from international competition in most Olympic sports since February 2022, it is not possible to assess potential performance accurately for Belarus or an eventual NOC allowing Russian competitors to take part at Paris 2024," a statement from Gracenote read.

"For this reason, Russian and Belarussian competitors have been dropped from the Virtual Medal Table for now."

The top 10 nations at Paris 2024 according to Nielsen Gracenote predictions ©Nielsen Gracenote

The company has predicted the United States to win 128 medals overall, 15 more than their tally at Tokyo 2020.

The Americans have also been tipped to medal in 30 different sports at Paris 2024, breaking their record of medals in different sports, which was 29 in the Japanese capital.

Like Tokyo, Gracenote feels China will finish second with 68 medals overall, which is less by 21 from two years ago.

Hosts France will replace predecessors Japan with 63 medals in all, according to Gracenote.

This projection is almost double of what they achieved in Tokyo - where they finished eighth with 33 medals.

Britain and Japan complete the top five spots with 62 and 54 medals respectively.