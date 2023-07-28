World Athletics partner Asics has become official sponsor of the Athlete Refugee Team (ART) in a deal due to run until 2026.

The partnership offers training and competition kits and footwear for the elite and under-20 refugee teams and for the first time includes access to Asics training facilities around the world.

The World Athletics refugee programme currently involves 32 athletes based in France, Germany, Israel, Kenya, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The team will make its next appearance at the World Athletics Championships, due to take place in Budapest from August 19 until 27.

"I am deeply grateful that Asics has stepped aboard to join us in this humanitarian venture at a time when the world is witnessing an ever-increasing influx of refugees," World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said.

"Our refugee team programme is making a difference in the lives of many of these talented athletes, who, through the power of our sport, are inspiring millions with their determination to overcome the challenges they’ve encountered."

Tachlowini Gabriyesos, 16th in the Tokyo 2020 men's marathon, is among those who will benefit from the newly-announced Asics sponsorship of the World Athletics Refugee Team until 2026 ©Getty Images

The ART, involving athletes who have fled violence, conflict and injustice at home, was founded in 2014 as a collaboration with the Tegla Loroupe Peace Foundation (TLPF) in Ngong, Kenya, to support its work with refugees.

The team made its first competitive appearance as part of the Refugee Olympic team at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janiero.

"We are proud to be able to support the World Athletics Athlete Refugee Team," Yasuhito Hirota, President and chief executive of the Asics Corporation, said.

"Their courage and determination give dreams and hope to people around the world.

"Asics will continue to contribute to a society where anyone can achieve sound mind and sound body through sports."

Angelina Nadai Lohalith became the first member of the Athlete Refugee Team to win a gold medal in an international competition in February when she lifted the title at the European Champion Clubs Cup Cross Country ©World Athletics

Since making its debut at Rio 2016, the ATR has also competed at the 2017, 2019 and 2022 World Athletics Championships, the 2017 World U19 Championships, the 2018 and 2021 World Half Marathon Championships, the 2017 and 2019 World Athletics Relays and the 2018 and 2021 World U20 Championships.

A group of seven ART members competed at the re-arranged 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, with marathoner Tachlowini Gabriyesos, a 23-year-old native of Eritrea, finishing 16th having become the first refugee athlete to reach an Olympics via a qualifying standard mark with his clocking of 2 hours 10min 55sec.

In February, Angelina Nadai Lohalith, the ART’s most experienced runner originally from South Sudan, became its representative to win an international competition as she earned a surprise victory at the European Champion Clubs Cup Cross Country in Castellon in Spain.