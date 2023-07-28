United Nations (UN) Women and FIFA are working together during the current Women's World Cup on a Football Unites the World campaign, highlighting major gender equality issues.

The campaign involves two big calls to action, the first of which is to Unite for Gender Equality - to realise gender equality as a fundamental human right and as critical for a peaceful and sustainable world.

The second call is to Unite for Ending Violence against Women, in response to some of the most pervasive human rights violations worldwide.

"The women competing in this World Cup are role models for every girl on this planet," said UN Women's executive director Sima Bahous.

"Their strength and skills are inspirational.

"At the same time, this tournament is a reminder that there are too many women and girls who are excluded from the world of sport, and that even for those who do participate too often experience discriminatory treatment and, even in some cases, abuse.

The joint campaign calls for gender equality and an end to violence against women ©Getty Images

"The Women's World Cup shows us how much not only they but the whole world misses out on when we fail to afford women and girls the same opportunities as men and boys.

"Our partnership with FIFA, including on the global Football Unites the World campaign, reflects a serious commitment and ambition to address that for everyone’s benefit."

The calls to action on gender equality will be promoted via the team captains' armbands, pitch side digital LED boards, large flags presented on the pitch, giant screens in stadiums, and via social media.

The slogan of Unite for Gender Equality will be the featured message from July 30 to August 3 and Unite to End Violence against Women will be the designated message during the semi-final on August 15.

To help close the gender gap in football, FIFA raised the prize money for the 2023 Women's World Cup to $150 million (£117million/€136million) - triple the amount available in 2019 - as part of a three-step gender equality plan.

Meanwhile, UN Women is inviting donations towards these initiatives that will "help in the fight for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls in and through sport."

Donations can be made here: https://donate.unwomen.org/en/fwwc2023.

Five other UN agencies have joined the Football Unites the World initiative, including UNESCO, UNHCR, UN Human Rights Commission, World Food Programme and the World Health Organisation.