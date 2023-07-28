Ukraine's Olha Kharlan has been promised an "additional quota place" for the Paris 2024 Olympics by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) if she does not qualify, after yesterday's highly controversial disqualification at the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Fencing World Championships.

The FIE sparked outrage and widespread condemnation when four-time Olympic medallist Kharlan was disqualified after beating Anna Smirnova for refusing to shake the hand of her Russian opponent, who was competing as a neutral.

It was the first encounter between a Ukrainian and a Russian athlete at the FIE Fencing World Championships in Milan, and came after Ukraine's Government lifted a ban on its athletes competing in Paris 2024 qualifiers against those from Russia and Belarus.

Ukraine's Sports Minister and National Olympic Committee Vadym Gutzeit has published a letter to Kharlan signed by IOC President Thomas Bach, himself an Olympic fencing gold medallist with West Germany, in which he promised to make an unprecedented allowance for her circumstances.

"Given your unique situation, the International Olympic Committee will allocate an additional quota place to you for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in case you will not be able to qualify in the remaining period," Bach wrote.

"We make this unique exception also because the ongoing procedures will in no case make up for the qualification points you missed because of your disqualification.

"It goes without saying that you must fulfil the other eligibility criteria like any other Olympic Games."

