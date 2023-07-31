Israel and Poland are set to compete in jumping at next year’s Olympic Games in Paris after securing their places at the Prague Cup.

The two countries sealed the two spots at the event, which served as the Group C International Equestrian Federation Designated Olympic Qualifier.

It will be Israel’s second successive appearance at the Olympics after making their showjumping debut at Tokyo 2020.

Ashlee Bond, on board Donatello 141, Isabella Russekoff, on C Vier 2, Robin Muhr, on Galaxy HM, and Daniel Bluman, on Ladriano Z, helped Israel top the leaderboard after registering nine faults in Prague.

There was little between Israel, Hungary and Poland in the first round before the former pulled clear.

The Israeli team added just five faults to their scorecard in the second round as Bond and Russekoff cleared the jumps.

"It’s a team that really cares for each other and pushes each other to perform to their best," said Bluman.

"I think that’s the most important part about us.

"We don’t have many riders, so when we do get together, we are all pushing in the same direction.

Poland placed second at the Prague Cup to secure their ticket for Paris 2024 ©FEI

"Everyone counted today.

"Everyone had a score that was important for the team result."

Poland found consistency in the second round to climb to second, finishing with 18 faults.

Adam Grzegorzewski, on board Issem, Maksymilian Wechta, on Chepettano, Przemyslaw Konopacki, on Home-Run, and Wojciech Wojcianiec, on Chintablue, all knocked down a rail but it was enough to keep Hungary at bay as they missed out on Olympic qualification with 27 faults.

"[There were] really good rounds [in the second round], but there was still [one mistake for each rider]," said Poland’s team leader Jan Vinckier.

"At the end, we had 12 faults, and that's getting a little bit too close to the other team, and that made it really exciting.

"But at the end, we could say all the horses were super, and the riders did a great job.

"This was the target for the last year and a half, and we made it.

"Amazing."