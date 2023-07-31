Brisbane 2032 President Andrew Liveris has reassured the public that no disruption will be caused to homes for the construction of an Olympic warm-up venue.

Raymond Park is due to be taken over by athletics competitors preparing for events taking place at the Brisbane Cricket Ground which is around 500 metres away.

It provides residents with public green space and also serves as home for the Kangaroo Point Rovers Football Club.

"Heritage structures within the park will remain in place, and the Queensland Government will work with the local football club to build a new clubhouse within Raymond Park," Liveris said, as reported by the Brisbane Times.

"Importantly, there are no expected impacts for Raymond Park until much closer to the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Andrew Liveris has committed to staying in close communication with residents around Raymond Park during the construction of a temporary facility for Brisbane 2032 ©Getty Images

"We are committed to being good neighbours to the residents of Raymond Park and will work closely with the Queensland Government to ensure the community is kept informed of planning and progress over the coming years."

Traditionally, warm-up tracks have been adjacent to the Olympic athletic venues so the distance is an anomaly.

It is due to a lack of space around the Brisbane Cricket Ground which is due to be rebuilt at an approximate cost of AUD2.7 billion (£1.4 billion/$1.8 billion/€1.6 billion).

The Brisbane 2032 Organising Committee is responsible for the construction of the temporary four-lane track, with a six-lane straight and warm-up facilities.

Local Member of Parliament Amy MacMahon, who represents the Greens, is shocked at the scale of the proposed development.

The Brisbane 2032 athletics warm-up facility is due to be constructed in Raymond Park ©Facebook/Amy MacMahon

"We've gotten word today that it’s not just the eastern end of Raymond Park that will be ripped up for an athletics track, but the entire park," she said, as reported by the Brisbane Times.

"Even people whose homes might be spared aren't convinced.

"Residents I've spoken to this morning are still furious, and have still had no communication from the Government.

"This community is going to keep fighting, keep campaigning, keep reaching out to everyday people right across the state until we save our school, save our park, and redirect nearly AUD3 billion (£1.5 billion/$2 billion/€1.8 million) to healthcare and housing, instead of a single sports stadium."