Carlsen must wait to discover first opponent at FIDE World Cup

Norway's world number one Magnus Carlsen will be forced to wait a few more hours before he learns the identity of his first opponent at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Cup here in Baku.

Carlsen enters at the second round stage as one of the 50 top seeds.

He is set to face either Harsha Bharathakoti of India or Georgia’s Pantsulaia Levan who will play tiebreaks tomorrow.

Turkey’s 14-year-old opening day sensation Ediz Gurel is another who will have to endure the tension of the tie-break.

His opponent, Velimir Ivic of Serbia recovered his poise following an opening day defeat by the youngster.

Peru’s Emilio Cordova won both his round one games against Timur Gareyev of the United States and his reward is a meeting with 2021 FIDE World Cup winner Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland.

FIDE vice-president Vishwanathan Anand made the ceremonial first move on the second day of first round matches ©FIDE/Stev Bonhage

The opening move on the second day of the World Cup was made by FIDE vice-president Viswanathan Anand of India, who is set to join the live stream commentary team in the second round.

Sunilduth Lyna (SL) Narayanan is one of three Indians to advance from round one, sealing his spot by defeating Botswana’s Oatlhotse Providence in both games.

Narayanan now meets Ukraine’s Yuriy Kuzubov who beat Morocco’s Mohamed Nissir 2-0.

Chile’s Pablo Salinas Herrera proved his first day victory over Montenegro’s Denis Kadric was no fluke by winning the second game.

Herrera now meets Iran’s Amin Tabatabaei, currently ranked 41st in the world.

In the women’s competition Eva Repková of Slovakia defeated Nilufar Muradovna Yakubbaeva of Uzbekistan 1½-½ to book her second round meeting with FIDE women’s world champion Ju Wenjun of China.

Dutch teenager Eline Roebers, the top seeded women’s player in round one, recorded a second confident victory against Iraq's Yamama Asif Abdula Al-Fayyadh.

Next up for Roebers is Egypt’s Mona Khaled who advanced on a walkover.

So many comebacks today; in all the following matches a player won on demand to force tiebreaks! #FIDEWorldCup



◾️ GM Vahap Sanal (2585, Turkey) 0-1 GM Zdenko Kozul (2532, Croatia)

◾️ GM Luka Paichadze (2501, Georgia) 1-0 GM Rinat Jumabayev (2589, Kazakhstan)

◾️ GM Velimir Ivic… pic.twitter.com/86183jZcu0 — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) July 31, 2023

Natalya Buksa of Ukraine failed to qualify.

She lost her first game against Mongolia’s Turmunkh Munkhzul and could only draw the second game.

Munkhzul will be playing Grandmaster Elisabeth Paehtz of Germany in round two.

Tomorrow is set to be a busy day of tie-breaks.

The process begins with two games played with a 25-minute time limit on each.

Each player has only ten seconds to make each move.

If the deadlock is still not broken the pair then play two further games of ten minutes each, again with only ten seconds allowed per move.

If they still cannot be separated at this point, the tiebreak moves to one three minute game with only two seconds per move.

This continues in cycles until one player takes the decisive advantage.

The second round is scheduled to begin on Wednesday (August 2).

The tournament is set to run until August 24.