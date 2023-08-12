Trinidad and Tobago's Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe has revealed the Commonwealth Youth Games here was delivered within its allocated budget of TTF$35 million (£4 million/$5.1 million).

The country became the first in the Caribbean to host the multi-sport event using the twin islands of Trinidad and Tobago, with nine sports featuring on the programme.

While there was an emphasis on the use of existing venues, the new Black Rock Facility was constructed for beach volleyball.

Cudjoe said she was "glad we took the risk" by hosting the Games, and said it had been delivered within the budget allocated to the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee, which also serves as its Commonwealth Games Association.

However, this does not account for the refurbishment of Opening Ceremony and athletics and Para athletics venue the Hasely Crawford Stadium, which Cudjoe claimed was because of a wider project aimed at other events including the 2025 Caribbean Free Trade Association Games (CARIFTA) in athletics.

Trinbago 2023 primarily used existing venues, but a new beach volleyball facility was completed shortly before the start of the Commonwealth Youth Games ©Getty Images

"We gave the Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association the full request, they requested TTD$35 million and for this fiscal year we allocated TTD$30 million (£3.5 million/$4.4 million/€4.0 million) and we have $5 million (£580,000/$730,000/€670,000) for the next fiscal year since the Games are happening at the end of the fiscal year," she said.

"We expect that some of the bills will go into next year hence the reason we kept that TTD$5 million.

"So far the Commonwealth Games Association hasn’t used up its full TTD$30 million yet."

This means the TTOC operated "within budget", but it is expected to submit any remaining bills by the end of the month at the latest.

Commonwealth Games Federation officials including President Dame Louise Martin have stressed the need to maintain the small-scale of the Youth Games programme to ensure "we suit them [the host] rather than us dictating".

A host has not been decided for the next Commonwealth Youth Games, which the CGF hopes to stage in 2025, although it has been claimed the twin-island model has provided inspiration for future co-hosting projects.