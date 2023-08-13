Organisers have claimed the European Games contributed to record tourist numbers in Kraków and the Małopolska region of Poland this year.

Kraków-Małopolska held the first regional European Games from June 21 to July 2, featuring approximately 7,000 athletes from 48 countries.

Crowds were mixed for competition at the Games, including much of the 55,211-capacity Silesian Stadium left empty during the six days of athletics.

Still, Kraków-Małopolska 2023 has said the European Games were "one of the events that contributed" to a boost in tourist numbers.

The city and the wider region welcomed 165,000 visitors for July 2023, which was up from approximately 66,000 in the same month last year and a 94 per cent increase compared to June.

Kraków's John Paul II International Airport also experienced record numbers last month by handling 5.29 million passengers.

The European Games in Kraków and Małopolska concluded on July 2 ©Kraków-Małopolska 2023

Małopolska Tourist Organisation President Grzegorz Biedroń outlined the statistics for the region.

"The year 2023 is marked by the return of foreign tourists," he said.

"The main magnet is Kraków, but many tourists come to our region because of Zakopane or the Pieniny area.

"This is where the Dunajec river rafting or cycling routes are an asset."

The European Games is the European Olympic Committees' quadrennial multi-sport event held the year before the Summer Olympics.

A host for the next edition in 2027 is set to be decided at this year's General Assembly in Istanbul in October.