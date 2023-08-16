The world's best triathletes and Para triathletes are set to get their first taste of the Paris 2024 courses as they prepare for the sport's Olympic test event.

The competition is set to take place from tomorrow until Sunday (August 20) in the French capital in what is the second planned test operated by the Games Organising Committee.

The Olympic athletes will start on the Pont Alexandre III with two swim laps, the first of 910 metres and the second of 590.

They will return to the bridge for the transition onto bikes prior to a seven-lap cycle which equals 40 kilometres.

It is a fast, tight, and technical course that sees riders travel down the Avenue des Champs-Élysées at one end and the Musée d'Orsay on the other.

The Paris 2024 triathlon Olympic test event is set to see athletes embark on a 1.5km swim, 40km cycling, and 10km run ©World Triathlon

A four-lap, 10km run then wraps it up with the finish back at the Pont Alexandre III.

Britain's Beth Potter is favoured in the women's race as she currently leads the World Triathlon Championship Series.

She will no doubt face tough competition in the form of French Olympic bronze medallist Cassandre Beaugrand and the United States' Taylor Spivey who currently occupies third place in the Series.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games silver and Olympic bronze medallist Hayden Wilde of New Zealand is front-runner for the men's victory.

Portugal's Vasco Vilaca and Beaugrand's compatriot Léo Bergere are also tipped to challenge for medals.

All six Paralympic classes are set to feature at the test event in the form of the PTWC wheelchair, PTVI visually impaired and PTS2, PTS3, PTS4 and PTS5.

The world's best will line up this week in the shadows of Paris’ iconic Ponte Alexandre III ready to sample the @paris2024 course and battle it out for a few direct places on the start list for #Paris2024



WATCH the races on https://t.co/YFY80R4UW2 (PPV pass available)! pic.twitter.com/O5ukL1IYi9 — World Triathlon (@worldtriathlon) August 16, 2023

Athletes will tackle a single-lap 750m swim in the river Seine, 20km cycle, and 5km run.

The Seine is currently still planned to be used despite concerns it may not be safe to swim in due to rainfall that pollutes the river with sewage.

World Aquatics was forced to cancel its Open Water Swimming World Cup event, which was also a Paris 2024 test event, after the Seine's water quality was judged to be below acceptable standards.

As a result, World Triathlon has devised contingency plans but claimed that it was "unlikely" that this would be implemented.

If the Seine fails a cleanliness test again, the format will be changed to a duathlon which sees the swim dropped.