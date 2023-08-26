The Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) has decided to stay with the International Boxing Association (IBA) as the special resolution proposed to amend its current constitution was defeated.

The decision came after the Extraordinary General Meeting at the National Stadium in Dublin.

The resolution to amend IABA constitution was proposed to have "more control over our operations without constitutional restrictions" and remove any mention of IBA.

However, it did not reach the required 75 per cent votes and fell short by four.

A total of 118 votes were submitted at the EGM, with 84 voting in favour of a change to the constitution and 34 against it.

If the resolution would have been passed, it would have paved the way for IABA to join World Boxing.

"The vote was very tight, just 4% in the difference, but the clubs have spoken," IABA Board of Directors chair Niall O’Carroll said.

"It is very important to note that the majority of clubs here today wanted to change our constitution to allow us flexibility and choice, the bar for passing this special resolution is very high – 75%.

"It means that IABA remains constitutionally tied to IBA.

"The Board of Directors respects the outcome of this vote.

"We understand that many clubs made difficult decisions - and every club put their boxers at the centre of their decision-making.

"We held meetings in every province before this EGM and what we’ve learned is that we, as a community, need to communicate better with one another.

"We’ll consult with members on what that looks like, and create a path forward, together, from there."

The IABA is a member of the IBA, which had been suspended by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) due to governance concerns since 2019, before becoming the first governing body to be expelled from the Olympic Movement.

World Boxing, described by IBA as a "rogue organisation" was formed in April and is seeking IOC recognition.

Previously, the boxing governing body of Ireland had claimed that joining World Boxing would be a "calculated risk".

A recent meeting in Belfast on joining the new body saw walkouts, with Malachy Scott, secretary of the County Antrim Boxing Board, accusing IABA of being "like propagandists for World Boxing" before later withdrawing his remarks.

World Boxing has 12 members with six more countries - Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Honduras and Sweden - announced on Thursday (August 24).

Set to have its inaugural Congress November, USA Boxing was the first National Federation to resign from IBA and join World Boxing.

IBA has welcomed the decision from IABA today and that of SwissBoxing yesterday ©IBA

New Zealand Boxing, Boxing Australia, GB Boxing, England Boxing and the Dutch Boxing Federation (NBB) were also confirmed as World Boxing's members earlier this month.

Yesterday, SwissBoxing did a U-turn on its decision to resign from IBA after several members complained that they were not consulted before the decision.

The IBA has welcomed the decision from IABA today and that of SwissBoxing yesterday.

"When decision makers operate outside of the membership, they compromise their own democracy. Today we saw another example of this demonstrating that the National Federations’ members are sometimes of a different opinion from their respective Boards," IBA interim secretary general and chief executive Chris Roberts said.

"It is a perfect testimony to that of our great achievements and actions towards athletes and coaches, our National Federations, which are acknowledged and appreciated around the globe.

"The existence of other thoughts and opinions are essential and it gives us a chance to progress in constructive dialogue, however, it should always remain to be an open conversation.

"Be careful with what you wish, it might just come back to bite you."