Exclusive: Democratic decision on Russian participation in Paris 2024 Paralympics "will be respected", says IPC President

Next month's decision whether to include Russian and Belarusian athletes at the Paris 2024 Paralympics will be respected by member federations whichever way it goes, Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), believes.

Shortly before the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics the IPC was obliged to alter its position on allowing Russians and Belarusians to compete as "neutrals" due to the threat of a boycott by multiple National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Athletes from the two countries have remained banned following the decision made by the IPC Governing Board in March last year.

The position was formalised in Berlin at an Extraordinary General Assembly of the IPC in November where the Russian and Belarusian NPCs were suspended.

In April an IPC Independent Appeals Tribunal in Dubai allowed an appeal by Russia and Belarus against the suspension on a technicality, but the two NPCs remained suspended pending a decision by the IPC General Assembly, which is due to take place in Bahrain from September 28 to 29.

Member federations will be invited to choose from three options and Parsons maintains the democratic nature of the process will ensure the result will be respected.

With a year to go today until the Paris 2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony, Parsons told insidethegames: "Whatever decision is taken I think people will accept because of the democratic process that we took.

"If it is full suspension, partial suspension with neutrals or no suspension, which are the three options we are putting forward to the membership, I think the Paralympic Movement as a whole will understand it and work with their athletes and with their Governments to make sure that the decision is respected.

IPC President Andrew Parsons, pictured at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics, believes the decision that will be taken next month over Russian participation at Paris 2024 will be respected whichever way it goes ©Getty Images

"So whatever decision is taken, one of the three, we believe because of the process that it is something that will be accepted.

"Even if some individuals don’t like it they will respect it because it comes from the membership as a whole, it comes from the democratic decision of the Paralympic Movement."

In the wake of April's successful appeal, Parsons said: "Following the events that we saw unfold just before the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, our members made it clear that the membership status of NPCs Russia and Belarus needed to be considered by the General Assembly.

"We believe that our actions taken to call the 2022 Extraordinary General Assembly in Berlin and allow every member the chance to present their views on these important matters, fulfilled our obligations under our rules.

"Our Independent Appeals Tribunal decided differently, which is a decision we certainly respect, but disagree with."

Speaking to insidethegames this week, Parsons added: "As we already had committed to do, we will bring these matters back to our General Assembly later this year, follow the Appeal Tribunal's directions by presenting the additional evidence we have since acquired, and give our members the opportunity to decide these important matters."

Parsons explained last year that the shift in policy over Russian and Belarusian participation at Beijing 2022 had come about after multiple NPCs threatened a boycott.

He said nations were "likely to withdraw" if the two teams were not banned, stating there would not be a "viable Games".

Next month's IPC General Assembly in Bahrain will review the question of whether Russian and Belarusian athletes should be able to compete as neutrals at the Paris 2024 Paralympics ©Getty Images

Asked if he felt those who had objected last year would repeat their threat of a boycott if Russian and Belarusian Para-athletes were allowed to compete at Paris 2024, Parsons added: "We don’t have any information about possible boycotts.

"It’s different from the situation with the Beijing 2022 Winter Games - we don’t have any National Paralympic Committees or Governments saying to us ‘if this happens we may boycott the Games.’

"So far we don’t have that.

"The decision that is going to be made in Bahrain in our General Assembly is a decision that is going to be taken by the membership of the International Paralympic Committee, so it’s the ultimate decision-making body of our organisation.

"In Beijing, after the invasion, we were in the middle of the Games period, decisions were taken while we were there.

"What I’m saying now is that one year and a half later we have the time to think of the consequences for the Paralympic Movement, the consequences for the Games, and for making one of the different decisions, the possibilities that we have in front of us.

"So I’m not saying that anyone has changed their position.

"To be honest I don’t know.

"It’s not something that we are discussing in terms of, ‘if the decision is this way how would you react?’

"This is not the type of dialogue that we are having.

"We are focusing on providing to the membership the most democratic and informed process so they can make a decision that they think is best for the Movement."

Parsons added that the decision made shortly before the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics was made on different criteria to the one which will be invited at the imminent General Assembly.

Russia and Belarus believe they are on track for a return of their athletes to the Paralympics as "neutral" individuals - but the current suspension may be confirmed next month in Bahrain ©Getty Images

"The reason why we took the decision in March, and we have been re-assessing that decision every time we meet as a Board, is due to the safety and integrity of the competitions.

"So it’s not a decision based on the breach of a membership obligation, it’s a different reason.

"What we are putting forward to our membership in Bahrain is - these are the facts. If you believe there is a breach in the membership obligation, you have these options here.

"If you don’t believe there is a breach of the membership obligations, these are the options."

Russia was initially suspended by 64 votes to 39, with 16 abstentions, while Belarus was suspended by 54 votes to 45 with 18 abstaining.

The IPC said the suspensions stemmed from the two nations' "inability to comply with their membership obligations under the IPC Constitution".

Parsons also insisted that the IPC decision would not affect the International Olympic Committee’s decision on the same question, which may be announced at its Session in Mumbai from October 15 to 17.

Read more in this week's Big Read here.