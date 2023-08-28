World Rowing has defended its decision to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete as neutrals in pairs in the upcoming World Championships, although Russia has withdrawn its only such crew.

The event is set to take place in Belgrade from September 3 to 10 and is due to feature athletes from the two countries following World Rowing's change of stance.

The governing body initially implemented a total ban on Russia and Belarus in February of last year following the invasion of Ukraine.

However, in June it then stated that rowers from the duo would be allowed back to its competitions under conditions of neutrality in line with International Olympic Committee recommendations.

These were that athletes must compete as individual neutrals, that they did not support the war, and that they are not associated with the military.

World Rowing states it allowed pair entries from Russian and Belarusians to offer more opportunity in scull and sweep classes ©World Rowing

"According to commonly accepted definitions, rowing is an individual sport, which would theoretically open the possibility to all classes and categories," World Rowing told insidethegames.

"But, neutrality may be perceived with difficulty for bigger boats (especially quads, fours and eights), which will require bigger staff, entourages, etc.

"The World Rowing Executive Committee made some compromises and decided to limit this reopening to the singles and the pairs for the Seniors (and Under 23s), to offer opportunities for rowers in one form of scull rowing and one form of sweep rowing.

"This also concerns lightweight, and para-rowers."

Dzmitry Furman, left, is due to compete in the men's pair at the World Rowing Championships next month ©Getty Images

The current entry list for the World Championships has 2016 Olympian from Belarus Ina Nikulina set to compete in the women's coxless pair with compatriot Kseniya Zalataya.

Also from Belarus is Tokyo 2020 Olympians Dzmitry Furman and Siarhei Valadzko set to compete in the men's pair under the Individual Neutral Athletes banner.

Russians Oleg Dudko and Ivan Kladov were due to race in the men's pair category but have withdrawn according to World Rowing.

They were both part of the bronze medal-winning men's eight crew from the 2019 European Rowing Junior Championships in Essen.