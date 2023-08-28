Accra 2023 official claims African Games will be "blessing" for Ghanaian athletes

The Accra 2023 African Games Organising Committee has claimed next year's delayed event will be a "blessing" for Ghanaian athletes.

The multi-sport event was postponed until March 8 to 23 2024 earlier this year while retaining the original Accra 2023 branding, due to delays in preparations and economic pressures.

Accra 2023 insisted it is "on course" to host the Games on the rearranged dates next year, and working with Ghana's Ministry of Youth and Sports to assist preparations.

The road around the new Borteyman Sports Complex due to host the majority of events on the programme is more than 80 per cent complete, the Organising Committee claimed in an update on preparations.

Economic crisis and huge price rises in Ghana have led to calls for it to withdraw from hosting the event, but vice-chair of the Media and Communications Sub-Committee Ahmed Osman insisted home athletes would feel the benefit.

Most events at the African Games are due to be held at the Borteyman Sports Complex, and it has been reported roads are more than 80 per cent complete around the facility ©Accra 2023

"Presently, the nation does not have any accredited facility to host any international tournaments," he said.

"Therefore, hosting the Games is a blessing to our budding athletes and stars of our beloved nation.

"All hands must be on deck to achieve the objective of the nation hosting this mega Games and winning more laurels."

Osman also revealed work is ongoing to increase publicity of the Games.

"We have started implementing the strategies," he said.

"We have been on various radio stations to discuss the benefits the nation will derive from the Games as the host, for the first time in the history of the Games."

The African Para Games in Ghana avoided delay and are due to be held from Saturday (September 3) to September 12, but the number of participating nations has dropped to below 20 and number of sports to only three, and companies have complained to the International Paralympic Committee about unpaid bills by the organisers.