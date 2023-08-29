Fifty collectors cards produced by Museum of World Athletics as Budapest Exhibition closes after record attendances

The Museum of World Athletics (MOWA) produced 50 collectors' cards available at its Heritage Exhibition during the World Championships in Budapest, which was attended by around 40,000 visitors during its four-month opening.

The Exhibition at the Etele Plaza shopping centre closed yesterday having opened at the start of April, and is set to be reconfigured for next year's World Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

The free card collection celebrated athletes who donated to the collection.

A group of 40 individually numbered and designed cards were released last year alongside the World Championships in Eugene to depict an artefact donated or loaned to the collection.

Collectors' cards can be ordered for free through the online version of the Museum of World Athletics ©MOWA

The 10 new cards for this year's World Championships included gold medallists from the first edition in Helsinki 40 years ago Carl Lewis of the United States and Willi Wülbeck of Germany.

Lewis won the men's 100 metres, 4x100m relay and long jump in the Finnish capital, and went on to win a further five gold medals at the World Championships in Rome in 1987 and Tokyo in 1991.

He also won nine Olympic golds from Los Angeles 1984 through to Atlanta 1996.

Wülbeck triumphed in the men's 800m at the World Championships in Helsinki.

Kenyan long-distance runner Paul Tergat, runner Doris Brown of the US, Los Angeles 1984 Olympics marathon champion Carlos Lopes of Portugal, the 1995 5,000m world champion Sonia O'Sullivan of Ireland and 2005 marathon world champion Paula Radcliffe of Britain were also added to the card collection.

Delighted to step back into athletics history with HSH Prince Albert at the Museum of World Athletics (MOWA) in Budapest this morning and cheer on the amazing athletes in the ⁦@wabudapest23⁩ stadium this evening.



What a night 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/MExKWCT8eJ — Seb Coe (@sebcoe) August 20, 2023

The card collection was taken up to 50 with the additions of Romanian runner Gabriela Szabo, British long-distance runner Liz McColgan and French sprinter Marie-José Pérec, and each of them could be picked up from the Heritage Exhibition in Budapest.

The 10 new cards are set to join the original 40 in the series on the online MOWA three-dimensional museum platform later this year, from which they can be ordered and posted free of charge.

During the World Championships the MOWA Heritage Exhibition hosted celebrations such as a reunion of medallists from the first edition in Helsinki, a donation ceremony for American Grant Holloway's winning vest and bib from the 110m hurdles in Budapest and a visit by Monaco's International Olympic Committee member Prince Albert II.

The last three days of the Exhibition each featured more than 1,000 visitors, including a record of 1,088 on the final day.