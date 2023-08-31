A dedicated centre for archery at the Lilleshall National Sports Centre in the English midlands is set to open before the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

The construction is expected to cost £3.6 million ($4.58 million/€4.19 million) and has been funded by Sport England.

"To have a purpose-built performance archery facility will be a massive step for the sport at Lilleshall and aligns with our ambitions to redefine performance archery," Archery GB performance director Tom Duggan said.

"At a practical level, the new centre will increase the number of training hours we have access to, give us better continuity and flexibility around training and reduce the number of training days we lose as a result of the capacity limitations."

The new centre is set to feature 70 metre indoor and outdoor shooting ranges.

This will enable shooting to continue throughout the year.

The centre is also to include changing rooms, coaching and training support areas and other facilities, all designed to be fully inclusive and accessible for all abilities.

Target ranges at the new centre will enable shooting to continue throughout the year ©Darnton B3 (DB3) Architects

"The facility retains archery as a key long-term site partner providing a world class archery daily training environment for UK Sport's World Class programmes, talent pathway athletes as well as being accessible for the wider archery community," UK Sport director Lisa Dodd Mayne said.

"We are confident that it will provide superb support to the efforts of our Olympic and Paralympic archers as they prepare to shoot for success in Paris and beyond," UK Sport director of performance Kate Baker insisted.

Construction is being carried out by developers Speller Metcalfe.

The facility is to be installed with south-facing solar panels on the roof along with additional battery storage to ensure the benefit is gained all year-round.

Hot water will be generated via external air source heat pumps which are to ensure that the building increases its energy efficiency and reduces its carbon footprint.

Archery has been based at Lilleshall for over 20 years but the plan is that the centre will become the "Home of British Performance Archery", to be used by elite Olympic and Paralympic archers for their daily training.

Lilleshall was originally a hunting lodge but was opened as a National Sports Centre by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1951.