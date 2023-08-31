Danish Canoe Federation refusing to give up hope on permanent venue despite long struggle

The Danish Canoe Federation (DCF) has reiterated its commitment to creating a permanent venue in Copenhagen in a bid to cut the cost of staging major events.

Plans had been approved for the DCF to build a facility at Lake Bagsværd in time for hosting the 2021 International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Sprint World Championships.

However, the DCF’s hopes were dashed after a wrangling with a local environmental protection group eventually resulted in authorities withdrawing their support.

Despite the long-running struggle, the DCF is refusing to give up hope on creating a new base at Lake Bagsværd and is looking to propose a scaled-back project.

"We have had plans for three generations for a venue in Copenhagen at our facility in Bagsværd where we have the high performance team in sprint housed and training there," DCF President Tom Faurschou told insidethegames.

"We have tried to get that up to international standards but due to a lot of conflicts around the nature we could not do it.

"We were very close to it and it should have been open in 2021 for the World Championships but due to a lot of issues the project has been stopped.

Lake Bagsværd was the venue when Copenhagen staged the 2021 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships ©Getty Images

"We are trying to rethink how we can do it in a smaller way taking into account the obstructions that we have had in the past.

"We are hoping and still believe that we can do it and have a more permanent area to bring in bigger events and hopefully host the Canoe Sprint World Championships again but it’s far away."

Denmark is currently staging the ICF Canoe Marathon World Championships with Vejen playing host, while the city of Silkeborg has won the rights to hold the 2027 edition.

Faurschou admitted that building temporary venues for major events was proving increasingly expensive after revealing that a budget of €1.2 million (£1 million/$1.3 million) had been set for this year’s Canoe Marathon World Championships.

"Unfortunately, we don’t have a [permanent] venue in Denmark," said Faurschou.

"When you got to Duisburg or Poznan you can put the event in and then turn on the lights and the whole thing is ready.

"In Denmark, we have to build it.

"We have to build all the facilities and that’s quite expensive.

"When we are doing the events, we have to focus on getting a great event but we are not doing it for a lot of profit because it is more expensive to have it.

"[A permanent venue] is the goal for us so we are not using a lot of money to build it up and take it down again.

Denmark's Emma Jørgensen claimed two canoeing bronze medals at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"In the long run it is more sustainable to have one place."

Denmark has a strong history in canoe sprint at the Olympic Games, winning three golds, six silvers and seven bronzes.

At Tokyo 2020, Emma Jørgensen won bronze medals in women’s K1 200m metres and women’s K1 500m.

Denmark secured six quotas for Paris 2024 at last week’s ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Duisburg after they finished fifth in the men’s K4 and Jørgensen sealed silver in the women’s K1 500m and gold along with Frederikke Matthiesen in the women’s K2 500m.

"We have great success especially in the women’s canoe, winning two medals in Tokyo and one in Rio," said Faurschou.

"When we were looking at the development of our sprint canoe team it’s going in the right direction.

"We have a medal target but it’s always difficult because when you are going into Olympics you can double up.

"You have got the opportunity to take two K1s and two K2s.

"Overall, we are hoping that we will get one medal - that’s our goal and then we will have to see.

"But we will not put any pressure on them as the competition is very hard."