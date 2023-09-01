The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has denied reports about Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin being nominated for the position of Honorary President.

According to Russian state-run news agency TASS, Matytsin was nominated by the Russian Student Sports Union (RSSS), along with Minister of Sports of Tatarstan Vladimir Leonov's name being suggested for the post of FISU Vice-President.

"RSSS has submitted an application to FISU for the nomination of Matytsin and [Minister of Sports of the Republic of Tatarstan Vladimir] Leonov for the positions of FISU Honorary President and FISU Vice President, respectively," RSSS President Sergey Seiranov told TASS.

However, FISU secretary general and chief executive Eric Saintrond has told insidethegames that he did not receive "any proposal regarding the nomination of Oleg Matytsin as honorary member".

"Only the General Assembly can give the title of honorary member to a former FISU Member of the board," Saintrond said.

"This has to follow as well the rules and constitution of FISU.

"Today, as FISU secretary general, I have not received any proposal regarding the nomination of Oleg Matytsin as honorary member.

"The proposal can be done as well by the Executive Committee of FISU and based on the Constitution.

"Regarding the General Assembly and elections that will be held on Nov 17 and 18, the list of the candidates will not be public before September 17, two months prior to the elections (as mentioned in the constitution)."

Swiss official Leonz Eder has been Acting President of FISU since March 2021, when Matytsin stepped aside in accordance with doping sanctions against Russia.

The World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions imposed on Russia after the cover-up of a state-sponsored doping programme meant that Government officials from the country were not allowed to hold any post at a global governing body that is a signatory to the World Anti-Doping Code.

Swiss official Leonz Eder has been Acting President of FISU since March 2021 ©Getty Images

Despite the sanctions being lifted last December, Matytsin, who has been Russia's Sports Minister since January 2020, decided to continue to delegate responsibilities to Eder.

The 59-year-old Matytsin was re-elected as FISU President in 2019 after first assuming the role in 2015.

Last month, Eder revealed that he has the backing to run for FISU President on a full-time basis.

The FISU elections are scheduled to be held on November 17 and 18 in Geneva during FISU's General Assembly.

An Extraordinary General Assembly in March saw FISU reject the proposal to extend the current term lengths of the FISU Executive Committee from 2023 to 2025 due to the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic after failing to achieve a two-thirds majority.