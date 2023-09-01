Two goalball teams and three blind football teams have secured places for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games through their success at the International Blind Sports Association (IBSA) World Games in the British city of Birmingham.

With one year to go until Paris 2024, Japan and China booked tickets in the men's and women's goalball tournaments, respectively .

Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia qualified for the men’s blind football tournament.

More than 1,000 athletes competed across 10 sports at the IBSA World Games, which took place between August 18 to 27 and which served as an important stop on the road to the Games for athletes competing in three Paralympic sports - goalball, blind football and Para judo.

On the goalball court, Japan came from behind to beat South Korea 7-3 in the men's final while China defeated Japan 3-0 in the women’s final.

There are more qualification opportunities in goalball for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, which will take place between August 28 and September 8.

The Parapan American Games and the Asia Pacific Championships, both in November, and European A and African Championships in December, double as a qualification opportunity for Paris 2024.

Argentina won the men's blind football tournament by beating China in a penalty shootout, with Ignacio Oviedo and Nahuel Heredia converting the crucial kicks.

Brazil, the reigning Paralympic champions, also finished on the podium after beating Colombia 7-1 in the bronze-medal match.

Argentina, Brazil and Colombia had already secured their qualifications for Paris 2024 by reaching the semi-finals.

China had already booked a ticket to Paris by winning the 2022 IBSA Blind Football Asia/Pacific Championships, which took place in India last year.