Alejandro Blanco, President of the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE), has said the actions of Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales after the Women's World Cup final were an "isolated incident" that did not represent Spanish sport as a whole, adding that he had advised him to resign.

Rubiales was suspended for 90 days by FIFA last Saturday as prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation into whether he committed an act of sexual aggression in grabbing the head of Spanish player Jenni Hermoso and kissing her on the mouth after Spain had beaten England 1-0 in Sydney on August 20.

Hermoso has insisted the kiss was against her will and consent and the entire squad have since said they will not play again until Rubiales - who has also been criticised for grabbing his genitals while celebrating the team's win from the VIP box next to Spain's Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old daughter - resigns.

Blanco told a news conference in Madrid today that the actions by Rubiales - whom he described as a personal friend - were "inappropriate, unacceptable" and could not be tolerated, Reuters reports.

Alejandro Blanco added that the actions of Luis Rubiales "which should never have happened" should not distort the reality of Spanish sport ©Getty Images

He added that he had advised Rubiales in a phone call after the final to apologise, highlight the success for Spanish women's football and offer his resignation.

"I believe that (resigning) would have been a coherent gesture, one that the whole of society would understand and the best gesture that could be made to show repentance," he said.

Blano added: "Our sports are admired all over the world.

"It is unacceptable that an isolated incident should take the limelight away from our sportsmen and women.

"I refuse to accept that the image of a complicated, difficult moment, which should never have happened, should distort the reality of Spanish sport."

The fallout from the kiss has become a "Me Too" moment in Spain, triggering a torrent of allegations from other women in football of predatory behaviour by men.

However, a defiant Rubiales took to the stage at RFEF's Extraordinary General Assembly on August 25 and refused to quit, promising to "fight until the end".