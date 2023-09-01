Denmark is set to bid for the 2029 International Cycling Union (UCI) Road World Championships after receiving the backing of the country’s Government.

Danish Minister of Culture Jakob Engel-Schmidt and Minister of Business Morten Bødskovs have announced that DKK 80.5 million (£9.2 million/$11.7 million/€10.8 million) will be made available from 2025 to 2029 to secure the event as well as an annual UCI World Tour race.

It is a huge boost for the Danish Cycling Union and Sport Event Denmark as they aim to bring the Road World Championships back to the country for a seventh time.

Copenhagen staged the inaugural edition in 1921 before holding the event in 1931, 1937, 1949, 1956 and 2011.

The city is expected to play host again, but Denmark is also considering to staging it in other cities as it looks to submit its bid before the end of January 2024.

"The World Championships in road cycling has been on our wish list of mega-events in Denmark for a long time," said Sport Event Denmark chief executive Lars Lundov.

Copenhagen last hosted the UCI Road World Championships in 2011 ©Getty Images

"It is also an event that can only come to Denmark with extra funding from the state.

"I can therefore not hide my excitement about the Government's announcement and extremely good commitment to this significant event.

"The Road World Championships in 2029 must be an event for Denmark.

"Efforts must be made to create optimal settings for both elite races and audience experiences.

"We will of course also invite you to the folk festival before, during and after.

"There are also obvious opportunities to involve exercisers.

"Together with the Danish Cycling Union, we are in dialogue with several potential host cities in various places in Denmark, but no agreements have yet been concluded."

Denmark has a rich history in staging events, hosting World Championships in multiple disciplines and last year’s Tour de France Grand Départ.

The Tour of Scandinavia was held in Denmark last week and the UCI Trials World Cup is currently taking place in the Danish city of Aarhus.

Denmark is looking to host the UCI Road World Championships in different cities ©Getty Images

"The massive interest in cycling that we are experiencing shows that the sport is undergoing an incredible development and on its way to national sport status," said Morten Anderson, chairman of the Danish Cycling Union.

"We, as a federation, were created to support this, and that is why we, together with our good partners, have worked hard and purposefully to be able to bid for the World Championships again.

"It is crucial for the Danish Cycling Union that everyone can take part in the sport's most prestigious events, and laying asphalt for the battle for the rainbow stripes is, together with the Tour de France, the greatest thing that can be achieved.

"It would be a dream for us to be able to give the whole of cycling Denmark a World Championships on home soil."

The 2029 Road World Championships is next available edition to bid for after Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates was recently awarded the 2028 event.

Next year’s tournament is due to be staged in Swiss city Zurich.

The event is set to be held in Africa for the first time in 2025, with Rwanda scheduled to play host.

Montreal in Canada and the French region of Haute-Savoie are expected to host the 2026 and 2027 editions respectively.