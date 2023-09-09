African Judo Championships ends in Morocco as tributes paid to earthquake victims

A minute’s silence was observed on the final day of competition at the African Judo Championships in Morocco after a catastrophic earthquake in the country killed more than 1,000 people and injured over 1,200 others.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) said it was "profoundly saddened" by the national disaster that overshadowed the event in Casablanca.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco last night with the epicentre said to be near the town of Ighil which is 180 miles away from Casablanca.

African Judo Union President Randrianasolo-Niaiko Siteny urged the judo community to support the people of Morocco.

"Let us embody the spirit of judo, reaching out to those in need and showing compassion to our fellow human beings," said Siteny.

"As we mourn the lives lost, let us also celebrate the indomitable spirit of the Moroccan people.

The African Judo Championships was held in Casablanca which is 180 miles away from the epicentre of the earthquake ©IJF

"Their resilience and determination will guide them through this dark hour towards a brighter future.

"Together we shall emerge stronger from the shadows of this tragedy, reinforcing the bonds that unite us as a continent.

"On behalf of the African Judo Union, we offer our deepest condolences to the people of Morocco, assuring them that they are not alone in their grief.

"May our collective support bring comfort and healing to the hearts and the land that have been affected by this devastating earthquake."

A statement from the IJF read: "The news of the earthquake that shook Morocco last night has left us all profoundly saddened.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by this tragic event."

Competition concluded in Casablanca today with golds for Senegal, Algeria and Tunisia.

Mustapha Yasser Bouamar secured the men’s under-100 kilogram title for Algeria with victory over Libasse Ndiaye of Senegal.

Omar Elramly, second from left, was one of three gold medallists for Egypt ©African Judo Union

There was delight for Senegal in the men’s over-100kg category as Mbagnick overcame Bubacar Mane of Guinea-Bissau to seal top spot.

Tunisia’s Sarra Mzougui beat Richelle Anita Soppi Mbella of Cameroon to capture the women’s over-78kg crown.

Morocco finished the tournament with two gold medals as Soumiya Iraoui and Achraf Moutii clinched the respective women’s under-52kg and men’s under-81kg titles.

Egypt topped the standings with three golds, two silvers and three bronzes.

Youssry Samy beat Adel Hamada in an all-Egyptian men’s under-60kg final, while Mohamed Abdelmawgoud delivered another gold for Egypt with men’s under-66kg success.

Egypt’s other title came courtesy of Omar Elramly who won the men’s under-90kg crown.

As well as Bouamar’s triumph, Algeria had success through Messaoud Dris in the men’s under-73kg division and Amina Belkadi in the women’s under-63kg category.

There was double delight for Guinea as Mariana Esteves won the women’s under-57kg title and Marie Branser struck women’s under-78kg gold.

Tunisia’s Oumaima Bedioui clinched the women’s under-48kg crown and Aina Laura Rasoanaivo Razafy of Madagascar bagged women’s under-70kg gold.