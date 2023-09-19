Brazil has been awarded the hosting rights for next year’s Pan American-Oceania Judo Championships which is set to serve as a qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The Panamerican Judo Confederation (CPJ) flag was handed over to the Brazilian Judo Confederation (CBJ) to confirm Brazil as the next host of the event.

The handover ceremony took place at the conclusion of the Pan American-Oceania Judo Championships in Calgary in Canada.

CBJ President Silvio Acácio received the flag from CPJ counterpart Carlos Zegarra, while Mike Tamura, head of Judo Canada, and Oceania Judo Union (OJU) leader Rehia Davis also participated in the ceremony.

It will be the first time Brazil has staged he continental event since 2003 when Salvador played host.

Dates have yet to be announced for the tournament, but it is expected to form part of the qualification process for Paris 2024 which is due to end on June 23 next year.

Beatriz Souza was one of six Brazilian individual gold medallists in Calgary ©Getty Images

"We are very happy and honoured to host the last Pan American-Oceania Championships of the Paris 2024 cycle," said Acácio.

"I thank CPJ and OJU for trusting Brazil with this very valuable mission for judo in the Americas and Oceania.

"Here I am committed to organising a great event for athletes, coaches, referees, managers and judo fans.

"Brazil is with open arms to welcome you with lots of sun and judo.

"See you in 2024."

Brazil topped the medals table at this year's Pan American-Oceania Judo Championships which took place in Calgary in Canada ©CPJ

The CBJ has also started the process to find a city to stage the event.

Brazil has previously held the tournament on the three occasions, with Rio de Janeiro in 1958, Londrina in 1970 and Salvador in 2003.

The Oceania Judo Championships was merged into the event for the first time at Lima last year.

This year’s Pan American-Oceania Championships in Calgary saw Brazil top the overall standings with 15 individual medals including six golds, four silvers and five bronzes as well as the mixed team title.