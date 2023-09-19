The Hangzhou Esports Centre, boasting a capacity of 4,500 seats, is set to stage the event from September 24 to October 2 ©Hangzhou 2022

Anticipation is building for the debut of esports at the Asian Games in Hangzhou with its appearance viewed as a "milestone" for the industry.

Esports is featuring on the programme for the first time at the Asian Games after appearing as a demonstration sport at Jakarta Palembang 2018.

Players from across the world are set to compete for medals in Arena of Valor, Dota 2, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, FIFA, League of Legends, PUBG Mobile, and Street Fighter V.

The Hangzhou Esports Centre, boasting a capacity of 4,500 seats, is set to stage the event from Sunday (September 24) to October 2.

The state-of-the-art venue offers a 360-degree immersive viewing experience with full-frequency and low-frequency speakers and a series of screens to watch the action.

Tickets have been in high demand for esports with a lottery system used to ensure fairness and equal opportunity for those looking to attend.

The cost of esports tickets is higher than many of the other events at the Games, with the lowest price set at CNY¥200 (£22/$27/€26) and the highest at CNY¥1,000 (£111/$137€128).

OCA Acting President Randhir Singh. centre, with the Indian esports team for Hangzhou 2022 ©Esports Federation of India
"We hope to present a spectacular esports extravaganza for a broad audience, including esports enthusiasts and sports fans," Lu Xi, a member of the Hangzhou 2022 Organising Committee told CCTV.

Xia Hong, chief executive of Perfect World, said the appearance of esports at the Asian Games was a big moment.

"Being allowed into the Asian Games is a milestone, which will not only help esports further integrate into large-scale sports competition but also promote its popularisation and standardisation," said Xia in a report by Cryptopolitan.

Lokesh Suji, vice-president of the Asian Electronic Esports Federation, told New Straits Times that its debut at Hangzhou 2022 further fuelled ambitions to make it on the Olympic programme in the future.

"The dream will eventually be realised once it gets included into the Olympics as a fully fledged medal sport," said Suji.

India is among the nation that is set to take part with Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh poised to compete in FIFA.

"As the tournament draws nearer, it feels surreal that the dream of representing India at the Asian Games 2022 is finally becoming a reality," said Singh.

"Both Karman and I have been training relentlessly to showcase our skills on this platform against the continent’s finest players.

"We are determined to make our country proud and bring home a historic medal."