Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov has vowed to have a ban on athletes who are members of army club CSKA Moscow from competing in international competition lifted.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended in March that a ban on Russian athletes competing should be lifted in time for Paris 2024, but specifically ruled that anyone within links to the military or security forces should not be eligible to return.

That rules out any members of CSKA, which is still a department of Russia’s Military of Defence.

Since its founding in 1923, the club known as "Red Army Team" has produced 463 Olympic champions for the Soviet Union and Russia.

In April, Pozdnyakov, a former lieutenant colonel in the Russian Army and member of CSKA, presented a special ROC award to the club to mark its centenary.

Last year, the four-time Olympic fencing gold medallist called on Russian athletes to take part in the war against Ukraine.

Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov, fourth from right on backrow, has hailed the contribution of CSKA Moscow athletes to his country's Olympic success ©CSKA Moscow

Pozdnyakov has pledged to take up the ban on CSKA club members with the IOC and have it scrapped so they can compete at next year’s Olympics in the French capital if Russia is allowed to send athletes.

"According to statistics, for the last two Olympic Games - in Beijing [2022] and Tokyo [2020], almost half of the Russian Olympic team consisted of CSKA athletes, and this says a lot, it suggests that the club not only managed to preserve, but also increased the sports traditions of the Soviet period," he said during a welcome speech at another special event in Moscow as the 100-year celebrations continue.

"CSKA today is at the forefront of Russian sports, and, apparently, that is why the unfair, illegal sanctions imposed by the International Olympic Committee against our athletes are associated with the athletes of the Central Sports Club of the Army.

"Of course, there is unfair competition, which we are all seeing together now.

"Of course, we will not stand and look at this, we will prove, including to our colleagues from Lausanne, about the inferiority and error of their actions, and I am confident that CSKA athletes in the near future will take to the Olympic tracks, stadiums, swimming pools and will, as before, to defend the honour of the Russian flag."

Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin, third left in front row, thanked Russia's Ministry of Defence for the help they provide to army club CSKA Moscow ©CSKA Moscow

Today’s event in the Duma, Russia’s Parliament, was also attended by the country’s Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin.

He also did not try to hide CSKA’s links to the Russian military.

"CSKA has always been at the forefront of Russian sports, always standing at the defence of the borders of our Motherland both in wartime and in peacetime," Matytsin said during a welcome speech.

"We are proud that the army team has won more than 400 Olympic gold medals, more than 1,700 world champion titles, today the tradition continues - CSKA sports schools are actively working, very important and necessary work is being done to form a stable system of domestic sports.

"I want to express my gratitude to the Ministry of Defence and CSKA for our joint work, and most importantly, this work is carried out with each student.

"Respect for history, respect for every person who contributed to the history of CSKA are an important, cementing link in our unified system."