Basketball Fiji has partnered with PacificAus Sports for organising training sessions headed by Australian coaches in the lead up to the Solomon Islands 2023 (Sol2023) Pacific Games.

The initiative is in line with the International Basketball Federation's strategic priority of helping National Federations by professionalising national team structures.

This week, Scott Butler and former Australian Opals coach Lori Chizik will help Basketball Fiji coaches with their preparations for the Pacific Games.

"I am a mentor for a number of coaches in Australia, male and female, and anytime I can assist another coach and work with them and their program I am happy to be involved," Chizik said.

"I have had a wonderful career in basketball and if I can impart any of my knowledge and experiences with others, then that is all part of my journey and the bigger picture.

"I look forward to working with Basketball Fiji helping their high-performance program prepare for the Pacific Games at the end of the year."

The Australian Government supports Basketball Fiji through PacificAus Sports and Team Up in partnership with FIBA Foundation.

The 5x5 format of the sport is scheduled to be held from November 17 to 25 at the Friendship Hall during the Pacific Games.

The SIFF Academy is to host the 3x3 format from November 30 to December 2.

Men's and women's basketball made its Pacific Games debut at the 1963 and 1966 editions, respectively.

The 3x3 format for both genders first appeared at Samoa 2019.

Tahiti are the most successful nation in men's and women's basketball in all formats at the Pacific Games with 10 gold, six silver and six bronze medals.

Fiji and Guam are the next best nations with six and five gold medals, respectively.

Basketball Fiji chief operating officer and men's head coach Lai Puamau welcomed the support from PacificAus Sports.

"Through the support of PacificAus Sports, we are fortunate to have top coaches and experts in the sport to provide technical training to both our national and local coaches," Puamau said.

"This will facilitate the growth of the sport locally and help improve our preparation for the Pacific Games and other regional competitions."