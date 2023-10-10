Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in talks with hotels over housing athletes during Asian Games

Around 100 hotels are planned to be used to accommodate thousands of athletes and officials during the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

Plans had been in place to construct an Athletes' Village only for the ¥30 billion (£182 million/$224 million/€207 million) project to be shelved after construction costs had doubled.

Discussions are now underway with hotels located next to venues that can house athletes and officials during the Games in three years.

Aichi-Nagoya 2026 acting director general Yasuhiro Nakamori said the situation offered a logistical "challenge".

"With the Athletes’ Village not being constructed, our idea is to use existing hotels," Nakamori told insidethegames.

"We are trying to get the hotels near to the venue.

"The difficulty is for the meals and the service for the different delegations.

"[There will be] almost 100 so controlling it will be very difficult but we did not construct an Athletes’ Village because it is vert expensive.

"We are in discussion [with the hotels] and considering the security aspect.

"It’s not easy to keep a high level of security.

"We are calling it a challenge and our slogan 'Imagine One Asia' so through our Games the Asian 45 countries will be together and using the power of sports."

A total of 41 sports are set to be on the programme for Aichi-Nagoya 2026 including baseball and softball and karate which have been chosen by the Organising Committee.

The Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, which is due to host the athletics competition, and Aichi International Arena, which is set to hold the judo tournament, are the only venues that are in the process of being constructed.

The others are existing facilities including ones as far as Tokyo for aquatics and equestrian and Shizuoka for cycling.

"The OCA [Olympic Council of Asia] is setting the rules for our Games,” said Nakamori.

"Thirty-two sports are in the Paris Olympic Games and we have five [OCA] regions that recommend one sport each.

"The OCA also recommend two sports in squash and esports and our own Committee chose baseball and softball and karate so 41 sports n total.

"Our concept is to use the existing venues to cut the costs and our Games should be very efficient and feasible.

"We are a little bit spread out for the venue in the Aichi prefecture.

"We would like to transfer so much knowledge from Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games so the OCA asked us especially to use the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

"The swimming will be held in Tokyo as well as the equestrian.

"Shizuoka will also be used for cycling as was the case of Tokyo 2020."