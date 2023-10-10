International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has met with Maharashtra State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde prior to the upcoming Session here, and the organisation has further strengthened its ties with India through a restoration project in Odisha as part of the Olympic Forest Network.

Bach was once again accompanied by IOC member Nita Ambani, India's richest women, as he was during the start of his activities in Mumbai with a visit to a Mumbai City Indian Super League football match and the Reliance Foundation Young Champs Football Academy.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has unveiled plans to add a restoration project in the Indian state of Odisha to its Olympic Forest Network, coinciding with the upcoming Session here in Mumbai.

Shinde received Bach and an IOC delegation at Sahyadri State Guest House.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sanjay Bansode were also present at the meeting.

State leaders expressed confidence in a "memorable and historic" Session, and according to Shinde "hope that this will give India an opportunity to combine various competitions related to the Olympics".

India wants to stage an ambitious bid for the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics, for which Bach has claimed there is a "strong case".

IOC President Thomas Bach and the IOC Member in India, Nita Ambani, were welcomed tonight by Eknath Shinde @mieknathshinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra State, ahead of the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai, India. pic.twitter.com/23JoKsXBV2 — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) October 10, 2023

Coinciding with the upcoming Session, the first to be held in India since New Delhi in 1983, the IOC also revealed it intends to add a restoration project in the eastern state of Odisha to the Olympic Forest Network.

This plans to plant more than one million trees in a 1,500 hectares area, and has received support from the Indian Olympic Association, Odisha Forest Department, the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust and The Habitats Trust.

India's Olympic shooting gold medallist and IOC Athletes' Commission member Abhinav Bindra is a key figure behind the project.

It joins Brazil, Papua New Guinea, Portugal, Slovenia and Spain as part of the Olympic Forest Network, following on from the creation of the Olympic Forest in Senegal and Mali.

Bach welcomed the addition of Odisha to the network.

Sport and the environment have the power to inspire, unite, and bring about change. Odisha stands testament to this, seamlessly blending its passion for sport with its commitment to the environment. Through this initiative led by @ForestDeptt and with the support of… https://t.co/U6b7IV0h90 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) October 10, 2023

"India’s ambitious Odisha Ridley Forest initiative demonstrates the wide-ranging social benefits that this can bring to local communities," he said.

"Sport depends on a healthy environment and a stable climate, and it must be part of the solution to safeguard them.

"It gives it a special meaning that this project has been initiated by an Olympic champion who is also a member of the IOC Athletes’ Commission.

"I would like to congratulate Abhinav Bindra on his initiative to make this impressive project part of the Olympic Forest Network.

"I would also like to thank the state of Odisha for their great leadership."

Mumbai is set to host an IOC Executive Board meeting from Thursday (October 12) to Saturday (October 14), followed by the Session from Sunday (October 15) until October 17.