Officials believe that the first ten members of the British team named for the Paris 2024 Olympics are capable of continuing a tradition of sailing success.

"What's great about this group is that it is a blend of four athletes who have been successful in the Olympic Games previously and six newcomers, to make the sailing team is to come through a pretty tough journey," British Chef de Mission Mark England said.

Britain has won 30 gold medals in Olympic sailing, more than any other country.

Saskia Tidey, who finished sixth in women's skiff (49er) in Tokyo, is set for her third Olympics partnered by new crewmate Freya Black, at 22 the youngest team member.

"I think having a fresh face in something that I've been doing for quite a long time is really important," Tidey insisted.

"Freya is an amazing logical thinker, we both complement each other and having different characters is really important in getting a real 360 view on what we are trying to do."

As a schoolgirl, Black was at Weymouth to watch Sir Ben Ainslie win gold in 2012.

"Sas has got the experience of campaigning and has showed me the ropes of how to set up a proper campaign," Black revealed.

"Over the last year our hard work has shown how much we trust each other."

The British sailing team for 2024 includes six Olympic debutants ©Getty Images

The postponement of Tokyo because of COVID-19 shortened their preparation time by a year.

"Tokyo felt more like a marathon and this has been a sprint, it would have been very easy to view this short cycle with so little time as a problem to solve rather than an opportunity to really be smart and be efficient in what we are doing," Tidey added.

"For a new pairing in such a technical class, it is something that takes every single day of hard work to get right, we've probably fallen short of a couple of things but they are not things we can't fix and I'll think we'll be a pretty dangerous combination."

In the men's skiff (49er) James Peters and Fynn Sterritt finally make their Olympic debut after they were left out last time in favour of Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell, who went on to take gold in Tokyo.

"Four years ago we didn't get the chance to compete in Tokyo, we felt if we had we would have had a good chance of finishing in the medals, this cycle we've been a little bit up and down in terms of results but we are hoping to build that consistency," Peters said.

"For sailors like Finn and I who have been successful at World and European Championships, the question for us is how do we take the lessons that have been learnt at previous Games? That is something we will be paying attention to in the coming months."

The squad also includes Tokyo 2020 mixed multi hull silver medallists John Gimson and Anna Burnet, while Emma Wilson, who took bronze in windsurfing is also included.

Women's kite European gold medallist Ellie Aldridge is set to be Britain's first representative in a new discipline included for the first time in 2024.

📍 Next stop: @Paris2024

🚆 Departing: July 2024



Introducing our ten-strong sailing team, the first athletes officially on the Team GB team sheet for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games



@BritishSailing — Team GB (@TeamGB) October 11, 2023

The selections have been announced with 296 days still to go until the Games begin.

"Once you've selected, you can wrap the whole squad around, push them forward and they can now experiment to bridge the gap between silver and gold," sailing performance director Mark Robinson explained.

Selection decisions on competitors in men’s kite, mixed dinghy (470) and ILCA 6 women’s dinghy classes are still to be made.

The team are set to move into their Marseille base for the Olympics in May 2024, shortly before the Olympic Flame arrives in the port on May 8.

The Olympic sailing regatta is set to begin on July 28 2024.