Indonesia in discussion with Australia, Malaysia and Singapore for 2034 FIFA World Cup

The race for 2034 FIFA World Cup is hotting up as Indonesia is in talks with Australia for a joint bid with Malaysia and Singapore.

Saudi Arabia, that formally submitted a letter of intent and signed a declaration earlier this week, seems to be the only other bid so far.

FIFA has set a deadline of October 31 and only countries from Asia and Oceania are eligible to bid for the flagship event.

Speaking to Sydney Morning Herald, Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) chief Erick Thohir said:

"We are discussing (a bid) with Australia.

"When I visited Malaysia and Singapore both countries expressed interest to join Indonesia and Australia.

"We are quite strong.

Indonesia was stripped of its rights to host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup this year because of objections to Israel's participation ©Getty Images

"I think FIFA will see that the Middle East area has been the host with Qatar last year.

"Japan and Korea have been host too.

"I am sure FIFA will try other countries.

"The potential to win if we join with Australia, Malaysia and Singapore is bigger too."

There were also reports on Indonesian news agency Antara that the country's President Joko Widodo has backed the yet to be "official" decision.

Thohir also said that the development is not something new and discussions have been taking place with Australia since 2017.

insidethegames has contacted the PSSI for a comment.

Indonesia is set to host the 2023 U17 World Cup this year from November 10 to December 2.

In March this year, the country was stripped of its rights to host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup because of objections to Israel's participation.

Protesters demand their Government to reject the participation of Israel's team in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup ©Getty Images

They are a Muslim-majority nation and does not have diplomatic relations with Israel, while publicly supporting the Palestinian cause.

Bali also withdrew as host of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games this year due to a lack of funds.

However, the build-up to that tournament was also overshadowed by whether Isarel would be allowed to participate.

The Saudi bid for the 2034 World Cup has also faced criticisms of sportswashing due to the country's poor human rights record.

However, that has not stopped the ambitions of the Gulf nation, that has invested billions in the Saudi Pro League and attracted some of the biggest names in the sport.

Spain, Morocco, and Portugal are set to stage the 2030 World Cup, with Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina hosting the opening games.

However, it is subject to being approved by the FIFA Congress in Bangkok next year, something which is a matter of formality.

The 2026 World Cup with 48 teams will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.