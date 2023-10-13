Coventry praise for planned second Dakar en Jeux festival for 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games

Kirsty Coventry, chair of the International Olympic Committee’s Coordination Commission for the 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, has hailed the planning for the imminent Dakar en Jeux festival.

The Dakar 2026 Organising Committee have announced that the second edition of the festival in the Senegalese capital, which includes sports, concerts and cultural events, and is due to take place between October 31 and November 4.

It is expected to involve an expected 30,000 spectators, 2,000 athletes and 200 volunteers.

"After the amazing success of the inaugural edition in 2022, Dakar is gearing up for another incredible celebration and lots of excitement, as we look forward to the Youth Olympic Games in 2026," said Coventry.

"The festival isn't just about showcasing sports; it's also about embracing the values of the Youth Olympic Games and building bridges between communities.

"People will have the opportunity to witness incredible talents, experience the thrill of competition, and connect with like-minded individuals who share their passion for sports and cultural enrichment."

Dakar en Jeux 2023 is set to begin with an Opening Ceremony held at the iconic Renaissance Monument in Dakar.

The power of sports - made in Senegal. 🇸🇳



Relive the amazing Dakar En Jeux festival for a taste of what to expect at the Youth Olympic Games in 2026. pic.twitter.com/Q3DGYQrBCY — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) November 7, 2022

In addition to concerts and performances, all 14 regions of Senegal will come together, showcasing their unique dances and traditional clothing.

An urban day is also scheduled to take place, offering a wide range of opportunities to discover sports like rollerblading, BMX and skateboarding.

Schools across Senegal, in Tambacounda, Kolda and Ziguinchor, will welcome the "Brevet Olympique Civique et Sportif", a project aiming to promote sports and the Olympic values to 2,000 children.

The city of Diamniadio will become a hub of athletic and futsal events.

In the meantime, Saly will host a range of beach sports, including beach wrestling and beach volleyball, at Obama Beach.

The city will conclude the celebrations with a Closing Ceremony combining music and dance performances.

In 2022, more than 1,500 athletes took part in 26 sports events and demonstrations over eight days and around 30 artists performed at numerous concerts and cultural activities.