The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is set to stage a double award of the next two Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games, it has been announced here.

IOC President Thomas Bach had outlined the challenges faced by climate change for winter sport, claiming only a few countries would be able to stage the Winter Olympics and Paralympics by 2040.

"By 2040, there remain, practically, just 10 National Olympic Committees who could host these snow events of the Olympic Winter Games," Bach said.

"From these numbers it becomes even clearer that we need to address very quickly this dramatic impact of climate change on winter sport in the Winter Games."

Bach revealed the plan hopes to award both Games at the IOC Session before next year's Olympics in Paris.

That would require the IOC Executive Board to enter targeted dialogue with hosts at its final meeting of the year from November 28 to December 1 in the French capital.

The plan had initially been to award the 2030 Winter Olympics at this Session in India's economic capital due to start on Sunday (October 15).

They were forced to push this back due to issues with the prospective hosts.

Sweden emerged as a contender earlier this year to make a renewed bid and France has put together what appears an increasingly well-backed proposal.

Both could potentially face a challenge from a nationwide Swiss bid.

A complication to awarding the Games at the Session in Paris is, under the rules of the Olympic Charter, such a decision cannot be taken at an IOC Session where the host is bidding.

That means the IOC could be required to call an Extraordinary Session if France is the one proposed.

Salt Lake City in the United States has long made its preference for the 2034 Winter Olympics over the 2030 edition clear to avoid a close clash with the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Long-time frontrunner for 2030 in Sapporo has officially ended its interest, after a collapse in public support in Japan following the Tokyo 2020 corruption scandals.

It seems unlikely any sort of campaign could be resurrected in time to come back with a proposal for the 2034 Winter Olympics.

Earlier in the process, bids for the 2030 Winter Olympic Games from Barcelona and Vancouver were also abandoned due to lack of public support.

Bach also claimed the IOC Future Host Commission has already begun working on a strategy that will include "deliberations on rotation, the composition of the programme, the different needs for sports on ice and snow and many others."

More follows.