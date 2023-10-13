Exclusive: IOC rules that Sheikh Ahmad did intervene on behalf of brother at election to choose new OCA President

Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah did try to influence the result on behalf of his brother Sheikh Talal Fahad al-Ahmad al-Sabah in the election to choose a successor to him as President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), an International Olympic Committee (IOC) investigation has ruled.

The findings of the report, which insidethegames has obtained a copy of, conclude that Sheikh Talal should be prevented from standing again when the election is re-run, the IOC have warned.

The decision means that the House of Sabah will almost certainly lose control of the OCA for the first time since it was founded in 1982 by the brothers' father Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The IOC's chief ethics and compliance officer Pâquerette Girard Zappelli has criticised the lack of action taken by the OCA about Sheikh Talaal before and following the election in Bangkok on July 8.

"It appeared from the OCA's Election Process Review that Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah did not fulfil the eligibility conditions defined by the OCA Constitution," she wrote in a letter to the OCA's Acting President Randhir Singh.

"As neither an individual nor an Executive Board can overrule the provisions of a Constitution, the candidate should have been declared ineligible from the outset.

"In addition to this, it appeared from such OCA Election Process Review that third parties interfered in favour of one of the candidates, namely Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Ahmad Al Sabah, which also constitutes a breach of the OCA’s election rules.

"However, the OCA did not take any action."

Following events in Bangkok, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, already self-suspended as a member of IOC, was banned for three years and the IOC refused to recognise the result of the election.

"It is the responsibility of the OCA’s bodies to draw their conclusions from such interference and breach of the OCA Constitution and rules, in particular by preventing all individuals involved in the breach of the OCA rules, as well as all individuals who may be linked to them, from being part of the OCA’s next elections," the report concluded.

"It is now the OCA’s responsibility and duty to take appropriate decisions, in particular with regard to the four points of action mentioned in the Report," Zappelli wrote to Singh.

"We understand that you will convene an OCA Executive Board meeting as soon as possible in order to approve and implement these steps."

More follows.