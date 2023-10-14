Exclusive: IBA trying to force AFBC to hold Extraordinary Congress in Dubai rather than Africa

Africa and the International Boxing Association (IBA) remain at odds over plans to choose a new President, with the world governing body refusing to guarantee it will meet the costs of the election.

An African Boxing Confederation (AFBC) Extraordinary Congress to elect a successor to Cameroon’s Bertrand Mendouga was due to take place in Durban yesterday.

But it was called off following a row between the AFBC and the IBA over a list of candidates approved to stand in the election.

The AFBC Board of Directors have now announced they plan to stage the Extraordinary Congress on November 18 in a venue in Africa to be announced.

They had turned down an invitation to hold the election on December 10 in Dubai, a day after the IBA Ordinary Congress and the city where its President Umar Kremlev is now spending a lot of his time.

This has drawn an angry response from Chris Roberts, the chief executive and secretary general of IBA.

"The IBA expresses its concerns and disappointment that the AFBC Board rejected IBA's offer to host the postponed AFBC Extraordinary Congress, along with the Presidential Elections to take place in Dubai on 10 December 2023, one day after the IBA Ordinary Congress on 9 December 2023," he wrote in a letter sent to the AFBC Board of Directors.

"This approach would assist IBA by significantly reducing the costs of the AFBC Extraordinary Congress as expenses for tickets, venues, and accommodation would coincide with those of the IBA Ordinary Congress."

IBA chief executive and secretary general Chris Roberts has written to the AFBC Board of Directors warning they may not underwrite the costs of holding an Extraordinary Congress ©Boxing Scotland

Roberts has now warned that IBA may not meet the costs of staging an AFBC Extraordinary Congress in Africa.

"To our bewilderment, AFBC have imposed a number of organizational and financial obligations on IBA without any approval from the IBA Head Office," he wrote.

"Considering the extremely short period to prepare the Congress in the Host Country (less than 1 month), IBA has real significant concerns regarding the administrative management, notwithstanding those specific to logistic and visa issues required for the event."

Roberts wrote in the letter, a copy of which has been obtained by insidethegames, that IBA "was willing to cover the costs of the AFBC Extraordinary Congress if it were to take place in Dubai on 10 December 2023, being a reasonable choice from both logistical and economic standpoints."

He added, "However, we cannot guarantee coverage of the costs for the AFBC Extraordinary Congress in Africa, especially due to the allotted timeframe, which is extremely short in terms of managing thoroughly with the due respect that this congress deserves."

It is the latest twist in what has turned out to be a contentious process to choose a new President.

Earlier this month, insidethegames had revealed that a group of 30 countries had criticised the list of candidates allowed to stand by the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU) Nomination Unit.

The absence of Ferdinand Luyoyo, President of the Congo Boxing Federation, on the list of candidates for AFBC President has angered many African countries ©X

The list included Mendouga, even though he had been forced out as AFBC President in August by Kremlev after accusations of embezzlement, which had triggered this election.

It also included Uganda Boxing Federation President Moses Muhangi, who earlier this year was arrested in his home country and has been sanctioned by the AFBC Ethics Committee and fined CHF5,000 (£4,500/$5,500/€5,200).

Morocco’s Mohamed El Kabbouri was also given the green light to stand, even though he does not have the support of his National Federation.

Many of the African countries who had protested about the BIIU Nomination Unit back Ferdinand Luyoyo, President of the Congo Boxing Federation, who had been ruled ineligible to stand.

The IBA responded by threatening the countries involved with disciplinary action after referring them to the BIIU Tribunal for "damaging the reputation" of the Nomination Unit.

The cancellation of the election had led to the IBA postponing the inaugural Mandela Cup in Durban, which had the backing of the family of former South African President and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela.

The row comes at a dangerous time for IBA, which has already been stripped of its right to host the Olympic boxing tournament, leaving the sport fighting for its future at Los Angeles 2028.

So far, the African continent has stood firmly behind Kremlev with no country quitting IBA to join the breakaway rebel group World Boxing.

If AFBC members were to begin leaving it could spell the end of the IBA.