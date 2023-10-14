Plans have been revealed to use artificial intelligence (AI) to protect athletes from abuse at the Paris 2024 Olympics, following a meeting between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board and Athletes' Commission here.

The final day of the IOC Executive Board's meeting was dedicated to a meeting with the Athletes' Commission.

An AI-powered tool to detect abuse towards athletes and flag major threats is being worked on for Paris 2024 by the Athletes' Commission and the Medical and Scientific Commission.

This is designed to allow social media platforms to take action before the athlete has seen the abuse in many instances, and the IOC assured it is general data protection regulation-compliant.

It has previously been piloted at Olympic Esports Week in Singapore in June.

IOC President Thomas Bach insisted "athletes are at the heart of everything we do" ©Getty Images

IOC President Thomas Bach later highlighted the importance of AI for the future of the Olympic movement at the Session Opening Ceremony, and hailed the initiative as an important protection mechanism for athletes.

"The athletes are at the heart of everything we do at the IOC, which is why the elected chair of the Athletes’ Commission has an ex-officio seat on the Executive Board," he said.

"I know that the athletes have a unique and valuable perspective on how the Games should be organised and on the issues that affect them while competing.

"I am therefore delighted that the Athletes’ Commission and Medical and Scientific Commission are responding to this feedback through initiatives like the AI system to protect athletes at Paris 2024 from online abuse."

Athletes' Commission chair Emma Terho, who also serves on the Executive Board, additionally underlined the importance of the initiative.

IOC Athletes' Commission chair Emma Terho vowed to continue "to support athletes in their preparations for and during the upcoming Games in Gangwon and Paris" ©Getty Images

"On behalf of our Commission, I am very grateful for the continued support of the IOC Executive Board for our work," she said.

"Their trust in our work means that we are able to assist the athletes at the Games by bringing forward innovative solutions like the AI system to protect athletes at Paris 2024 from online abuse.

"Together with my fellow Commission members, we are looking forward to continuing our efforts to support athletes in their preparations for and during the upcoming Games in Gangwon and Paris."

The Executive Board and Athletes' Commission also discussed the International Athletes’ Forum in the Swiss city of Lausanne earlier this month, administrative support for Athletes' Commissions, safe sport, athletes' rights, clean sport and integrity.

Plans were discussed for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics too.