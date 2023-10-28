The Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) has attributed the hosting rights for its World Championships this year to Bangkok.

The event is set to take place from December 6 to 10 in Thailand's capital.

Thailand is fast becoming a hub for mixed martial arts after Pattaya played host to the GAMMA Asian-Pacific Championships last year while Bangkok also staged the recent Asian Championships.

GAMMA's flagship event is set to feature three competition days in the capital city as well as a programme of seminars and the GAMMA World Congress which is scheduled for December 7.

The World Championships have been long awaited following the last edition which took place in Amsterdam in March 2022.

GAMMA President Alexander Engelhardt is confident that the upcoming World Championships will be a success in Thailand ©GAMMA

It was originally set for the previous year but had to be moved due to COVID-19-related difficulties.

"It is great to bring another one of our Championships to Thailand," said GAMMA President Alexander Engelhardt.

"We have seen the organising capabilities of our member in Thailand, the International Fighting Sports Association, and I am confident that our World Championships will be another fantastic event."

The World Championships will serve as the last major GAMMA event of a year which has also seen the Oceania and Central American Championships and Under-18 World Championships take place.