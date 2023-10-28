French National Federation leaders accused of shirking responsibility as more abuse emerges before Paris 2024

French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has castigated French Gymnastics Federation (FFG) President James Blateau after he claimed he cannot take action against past abuses as the country faces further challenges in the lead up to next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

A Sports Ministry report, launched in June by politicians Béatrice Bellamy and Sabrina Sebaihi, has uncovered additional scandal within French National Federations and its National Olympic Committee.

It has resulted in six former gymnasts alleging FFG coaches of repeated verbal, psychological, and physical abuse, including a minor being slapped during the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

The leaders of FFG were summoned to the National Assembly by Oudéa-Castéra where Blateau insisted he did not have the power to punish the coaches involved.

"The coach is not an employee of the Federation, he is an employee of a club which itself is affiliated with the Federation," Blateau said, as reported by Le Monde.

"But we have no control over his employment, neither over his recruitment, nor over dismissing him.

"It is the President of the club, the employer, who decides.

"We are nothing at all in that."

French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has been left outraged by James Blateau's claim that he is powerless to punish abusers ©Getty Images

The comments enraged Oudéa-Castéra, who has been on a mission to clean up French sport before Paris 2024.

"It is not acceptable to hear that we cannot do anything, absolutely not, since I recall on the contrary that the federations have extensive disciplinary power," she said, as reported by Le Monde.

"They have the capacity to sanction all of their licensees whether they are recruited by clubs or by other affiliated organisations.

"A Federation can sanction a club which ignores its obligations.

"On the contrary, they have the range of weapons which allow them to take their responsibilities.

"In this Gymnastics Federation, [we] really need to turn the page on a culture from another time in terms of high performance."

The former French Fencing Federation (FFE) President Bruno Gares and its Ethics Commission chair Jacqueline Felzines were also questioned as a result of the report.

They were interrogated over a coach and local club President that are both of France's sex offenders register.

The first was handed a 10-year suspension by the FFE but the second, found guilty of possessing child pornography last year, is still a member of the National Federation.

Gares also claimed that there is nothing he can do due to legal texts saying the perpetrator has the right to play sport and stated it was for the Sports Ministry to take action.

CNOSF President David Lappartient's credentials to lead the body into Paris 2024 have been questioned after he criticised a report into France's National Federations ©Getty Images

French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) President David Lappartient has questioned the investigation and dismissing it as "outrageous accusations".

He has also questioned the motives of the report with less than a year to go until Paris 2024, describing it as "another hard blow that you are dealing to the French sporting model."

In response, Sebaihi questioned his credentials to lead CNOSF into its first Summer Olympic Games in 100 years.

"My commission is disturbing," she said, as reported by Le Monde.

"I know that the Federations are very unhappy with our work.

"Mr. Lappartient's letter is scandalous.

"He accuses us of giving bad press to the Olympics, but should victims of sexual violence wait until the Olympics for things to change in sport?

"Is Mr. Lappartient the right person today to transform the sports movement?"

Lappartient took over as CNOSF President from Brigitte Henriques after her shock resignation.

She had filed a complaint against former secretary general Didier Séminet for "psychological violence" in a bitter row that left the body in turmoil.

Lappartient was eventually voted in as her replacement in September, after four months with a President.

The Olympic Games in Paris are due to run from July 26 to August 11 before the Paralympics are scheduled from August 28 to September 8.