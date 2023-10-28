A total of 30 student athletes have been named by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) for its 2023 Woman of the Year Award.

It was narrowed down from an initial list of 619, that was reduced to 164 before 30 were selected from each of the three NCAA divisions, from 15 sports.

The next step is for the Selection Committee to name three from each division, with the winner due to be announced at the NCAA Convention, scheduled to take place from January 10 to 13 in Phoenix.

"We are thrilled to celebrate 30 incredible student-athletes who surpassed the standard of excellence on their campus, in their community and on their teams," said Renie Shields, chair of the Woman of the Year Selection Committee and senior associate athletics director/senior woman administrator at Saint Joseph's.

"This decorated and diverse group represent the thousands of women competing in college sports each year and are contributing to the ongoing growth of women's sports."

Delaney Schnell, an Olympic diving silver medallist in Tokyo is among the names that have made the cut.

Basketball star Aliyah Boston is among those nominated for the NCAA's 2023 Woman of the Year Award ©Getty Images

Schnell is also a four-time world medallist and majored in psychological sciences at the University of Arizona.

Youth Olympic champion Aliyah Boston is also part of the list.

Boston, a mass communications student at the University of South Carolina, was the number one overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2023 Women's National Basketball Association draft.

The Woman of the Year Award was established in 1991.

It is aimed to facilitate female student-athletes who have completed their undergraduate studies, creating an impact in both academics and sports.

For the full list of nominees, click here.